U.S. pounds South Africa at softball worlds
Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches against Canada in a Women's Softball World Championship game on Tuesday at Akitsu Stadium in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. Japan defeated Canada 2-0. | KYODO

U.S. pounds South Africa at softball worlds

Three American pitchers combine for no-hitter; Japan blanks Canada in another of day's contests

AP, Staff Report

ICHIHARA, CHIBA PREF. – Kristi Merritt and Sahvanna Jaquish homered as the United States beat South Africa 7-0 in five innings to remain undefeated at the Women’s Softball World Championship on Tuesday.

Merritt hit a three-run homer in the second inning to give the defending champions a 4-0 lead, and Jaquish added a two-run shot in the fourth.

Rachel Garcia, Keilani Ricketts, and Kelly Barnhill combined to pitch a no-hitter, with a total of 14 strikeouts as the United States improved to 6-0 and secured one of the two top spots in Group A.

Puerto Rico defeated New Zealand 4-1 and also improved to 6-0, in a championship that also doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The United States will play Puerto Rico on Wednesday with first place in the group at stake.

In Group B, Japan improved to 6-0 by beating Canada 2-0 in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. Starter Yukiko Ueno tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, striking out five. Misato Kawano went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Yu Yamamoto was 1-for-2. Yuka Ichiguchi stole two bases and also scored.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kaori Icho
Kaori Icho plans to launch comeback at All Japan Women's Open Championships
Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho will return to competition with the aim of earning selection for the 2020 Tokyo Games, sources said Tuesday. Icho, 34, who has not compete...
Former Japan women's national team coach Hiroshi Toyoda, seen in a September 2012 file photo, will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in November.
Iconic coach Hiroshi Toyoda to enter International Volleyball Hall of Fame
Former Japan Volleyball Association managing director Hiroshi Toyoda will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, the association said Tuesday. Originally from Yamagu...
Former Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert is seen in a January 2011 file photo.
Former NFL executive Tom Heckert dies of rare disease at 51
Tom Heckert, a former personnel executive for the Denver Broncos who also served stints as general manager for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, has died following a long illness...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Yukiko Ueno pitches against Canada in a Women's Softball World Championship game on Tuesday at Akitsu Stadium in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture. Japan defeated Canada 2-0. | KYODO

, , , ,