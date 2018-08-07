Kaori Icho plans to launch comeback at All Japan Women’s Open Championships

Kyodo

Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho will return to competition with the aim of earning selection for the 2020 Tokyo Games, sources said Tuesday.

Icho, 34, who has not competed since winning the 58-kg division at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, is expected to enter the All Japan Women’s Open Championships in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Oct. 13-14.

Winners of the competition advance to the All Japan Championships in December, which in turn serves as the qualifier for the World Wrestling Championships next year.

The first woman in any sport to win individual gold at four consecutive Olympics, Icho is reportedly eyeing competing in a lighter division than 58 kg in Tokyo.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kaori Icho | KYODO

