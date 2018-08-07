Stan Kroenke makes offer to take full ownership of Arsenal

AP

LONDON – Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has made an offer to take full ownership of Arsenal in a deal that would value the Premier League club at £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion).

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment owns 67 percent of the club and has offered to purchase the 30 percent held by Alisher Usmanov’s Red and White Securities firm.

In a statement published Tuesday via the London Stock Exchange, Kroenke said, “We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt controls the ball during a charity soccer match between members of the 1998 World Cup-winning French team and a team of international veteran players on June 12 in Nanterre, France.
Usain Bolt agrees to practice deal with Australian club Central Coast Mariners
Usain Bolt is quickly closing in on a professional soccer career. The Jamaican great has negotiated an "indefinite training period" with Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League.
Former AC Milan coach Clarence Seedorf is seen in a February 2014 file photo.
Cameroon hands coaching reins to Clarence Seedorf
Cameroon has appointed Clarence Seedorf head coach of the national soccer team with Patrick Kluivert his assistant. The hirings were announced on Monday. The Cameroon soccer fede...
Wataru Endo competes for the ball during Sint-Truiden's 1-1 draw with Genk in the Belgian League on Sunday.
Wataru Endo scores in debut for Belgian side Sint-Truiden
Japan defender Wataru Endo scored on his debut for Belgian first-division side Sint-Truiden in its 1-1 draw away to Genk on Sunday. The former Urawa Reds player made an immediate impact ...

, , ,