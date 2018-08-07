Stan Kroenke makes offer to take full ownership of Arsenal

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has made an offer to take full ownership of Arsenal in a deal that would value the Premier League club at £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion).

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment owns 67 percent of the club and has offered to purchase the 30 percent held by Alisher Usmanov’s Red and White Securities firm.

In a statement published Tuesday via the London Stock Exchange, Kroenke said, “We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club.”