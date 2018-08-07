Iconic coach Hiroshi Toyoda to enter International Volleyball Hall of Fame

Former Japan Volleyball Association managing director Hiroshi Toyoda will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, the association said Tuesday.

Originally from Yamaguchi Prefecture, Toyoda, 84, had a distinguished career as a player and coach.

A specialist in exercise physiology, Toyoda’s introduction of weight training and other aspects of sports science to the national program is credited with making Japan a dominant force in volleyball during the 1960s and 1970s.

Following the introduction of his training methods, the Japanese women won the inaugural gold at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the next two Games. The men took bronze in Tokyo before snaring silver in 1968 and finally gold at the 1972 Munich Games.

Toyoda will be the eighth Japanese inductee to the Hall of Fame in Holyoke, Massachusetts. An induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 10.