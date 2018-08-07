Curry ready to see LeBron more often
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face LeBron James four times during the upcoming season after the superstar signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent. | AP

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA – Stephen Curry can only imagine the intensity level of the Lakers-Warriors rivalry now that LeBron James has landed in Los Angeles.

After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two-time defending champion Golden State will get four matchups against James during the regular season.

“And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and LA and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down interview with AP while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse. “When I first got into the league Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in. There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation we keep control of that competition because we’re on top right now.”

The NBA schedule is set to be released later this week.

Curry is eager to have new teammate and dominant big man DeMarcus Cousins healthy and recovered from surgery on a torn left Achilles tendon, which will give Golden State five All-Star starters on the floor together. Cousins has never been to the playoffs and can now chase a championship alongside fellow All-Stars Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option, then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”

