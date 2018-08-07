Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal to play basketball at UCLA

AP

LOS ANGELES – UCLA has landed forward Shareef O’Neal.

The son of retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal signed a grant-in-aid to attend UCLA this fall. He will enroll in summer school this month.

The 208-cm, 98-kg standout from Los Angeles played the last two seasons at Crossroads High in nearby Santa Monica. As a senior last season, O’Neal helped the school win the CIF Division II state title for the first time since 1997. He had 29 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in the title game. O’Neal averaged 27 points as a senior while Crossroads finished with a 25-9 record.

UCLA coach Steve Alford said O’Neal brings a “terrific combination of size, skill and athleticism.”

O’Neal joins fellow freshmen Jules Bernard, Moses Brown, Tyger Campbell, Kenneth Nwuba and David Singleton in UCLA’s incoming class.

Shaquille O’Neal starred at LSU before going on to the NBA, where he won four championships including three with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face LeBron James four times during the upcoming season after the superstar signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.
Curry ready to see LeBron more often
Stephen Curry can only imagine the intensity level of the Lakers-Warriors rivalry now that LeBron James has landed in Los Angeles. After four straight NBA Finals against James and the Cl...
Image Not Available
Seattle to host first NBA game since Sonics left a decade ago
Seattle will host its first NBA game since the Seattle SuperSonics left town after the 2007-08 season and moved to Oklahoma City, the Golden State Warriors announced on Monday when they released...
LeBron James speaks during the opening ceremony for the I Promise School on July 30, in Akron, Ohio.
Trump takes aim at LeBron; Michael Jordan, other athletes respond
Ahead of campaigning in Ohio on Saturday, President Donald Trump unleashed a withering attack on the state's favorite son, savaging NBA star LeBron James in a late-night tweet that derided the i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shareef O'Neal, seen in action in March in a high school championship game in Sacramento, California, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend UCLA.

, ,