Serena speaks out about postpartum struggles
Serena Williams has revealed that she has been dealing with postpartum emotions following the birth of her first child last September. | AP

/

Serena speaks out about postpartum struggles

AP

NEW YORK – Serena Williams says she’s been struggling with postpartum emotions and wants other new moms to know they are “totally normal.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, last Tuesday. She then withdrew from this week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing personal reasons.

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,” Williams said in an Instagram post Monday. “I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.”

The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

“It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby,” she added. “Although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former Japan women's national team coach Hiroshi Toyoda, seen in a September 2012 file photo, will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in November.
Iconic coach Hiroshi Toyoda to enter International Volleyball Hall of Fame
Former Japan Volleyball Association managing director Hiroshi Toyoda will be inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, the association said Tuesday. Originally from Yamagu...
Former Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert is seen in a January 2011 file photo.
Former NFL executive Tom Heckert dies of rare disease at 51
Tom Heckert, a former personnel executive for the Denver Broncos who also served stints as general manager for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, has died following a long illness...
New York Jets QB Sam Darnold throws a pass at practice at training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Monday.
Rookie QB Sam Darnold impressing Jets, could be named starter
Rookie Sam Darnold was late to training camp but still "has a very fair shot" of opening the regular season as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, according to a report by ESPN. Dar...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Serena Williams has revealed that she has been dealing with postpartum emotions following the birth of her first child last September. | AP

, ,