Indians pounce on rival Twins

Trevor Bauer reached a milestone Monday night.

Cleveland’s right-hander struck out 11 in six innings — giving him 206 for the season — and the Indians routed the Minnesota Twins 10-0.

Bauer (11-6) is one strikeout behind Boston’s Chris Sale for the AL lead. After striking out 196 last season — then a career high — reaching the 200-mark was a goal going into 2018.

“That’s something I wanted to accomplish,” he said. “Next up is 300. Maybe not this year, but hopefully next year.”

Bauer, who held Minnesota to three hits, was given a standing ovation when he reached the 200-mark against Bobby Wilson in the third. He has 10 double-figure strikeout games, tying him with Sale for the league lead.

The Indians hit four home runs, led by Edwin Encarnacion, who had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Yonder Alonso, Brandon Guyer and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by 10 games in the AL Central.

Bauer struck out every batter in the starting lineup and ended his night with a flourish in the sixth. Jorge Polanco doubled with one out and was at third when Miguel Sano drew a two-out walk but Bauer struck out Max Kepler on his 112th pitch.

“That’s probably my last hitter, given that I had ran my pitch count up,” Bauer said. “I definitely wanted to finish my own inning. If I can’t finish the game I like to finish my inning. I threw a good pitch. I was excited about both of those things.”

Manager Terry Francona knew Bauer, who leads the AL with 159⅔ innings pitched, had a lot left but went to the bullpen. Adam Cimber, Oliver Perez and Dan Otero each pitched an inning to close Cleveland’s AL-leading 12th shutout.

“He could have kept pitching and he wanted to,” Francona said. “That’s enough. On a night like tonight that was plenty.”

Bauer hasn’t lost since June 29 and is 4-0 in his last seven starts.

Angeles 6, Tigers 2

In Anaheim, Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer and made several spectacular defensive plays to lead the Angels to a victory over the Tigers.

Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Diamondbacks 3, Phillies 2 (14)

In Phoenix, David Peralta hit his second solo homer of the game off the top of the wall in the 14th inning and Arizona rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Phillies.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano (3-2) worked the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit, with Jorge Alfaro just missing a homer to right for the final out of the 14th.

Yankees 7, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball into the eighth in his first start for New York, and the Yankees rebounded from their tough weekend in Boston by whipping the White Sox.

Astros 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Roberto Osuna got the win in his first appearance with Houston after Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Astros over the Giants.

Osuna (1-0) hadn’t pitched in the majors since May 6 while serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. Osuna was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last Monday in a deal that sent back closer Ken Giles, and he became eligible to pitch Sunday. A few fans booed when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He retired the side in order on five pitches.

Rockies 2, Pirates 0

In Denver, Kyle Freeland and the Colorado bullpen combined on a two-hitter to help the Rockies beat the Pirates in a game that was interrupted 32 minutes by rain.

Cubs 3, Royals 1

In Kansas City, Javier Baez went deep, Cole Hamels pitched six strong innings and Chicago downed the Royals.

Mets 6, Reds 4

In New York, rookie Jeff McNeil homered in getting three more hits with his most unusual bat, leading Noah Syndergaard and the Mets over Cincinnati.

Marlins 2, Cardinals 1

In Miami, Javy Guerra cleaned up a ninth-inning mess created by struggling closer Kyle Barraclough, getting Yadier Molina to hit into a double play to end the Marlins’ victory over St. Louis.

Mariners 4, Rangers 3 (12)

In Arlington, Texas, Ryon Healy had a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the 12th and Seattle triumphed over the Rangers after blowing an early three-run lead.

Angels set target for Ohtani

As the Los Angeles Angels play the waiting game to see if right-hander Shohei Ohtani can get back on the mound, manager Mike Scioscia gave an optimistic update on Monday, saying Ohtani could pitch in a game next month.

Ohtani, who has served as the Angels’ designated hitter in 51 games, hasn’t pitched since June 6, when he was diagnosed with an elbow ligament sprain.

Scioscia told reporters on Monday that Ohtani is “probably closer to getting on the mound than we thought last week.”

Ohtani, 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts this season, is making throws from 36.5 meters, Scioscia said.

“There’s still some long toss that he has to get after,” Scioscia said. “He’s made a lot of progress, no setbacks. He’ll continue to be evaluated, but this is absolutely moving in the right direction. We’re very confident in that.”