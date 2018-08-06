Young talent Zverev defends Citi Open title

Alexander Zverev winning his second Citi Open title in a row on Sunday is merely the latest sign he is separating himself from the other up-and-coming youngsters in tennis.

That doesn’t mean he is sure Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal are worrying just yet.

“You’ve got to ask them. I don’t think Roger’s too concerned about it,” Zverev said with a smile. “He’s somewhere in Switzerland right now, enjoying . . . his milk from his cow.”

Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at Washington’s U.S. Open tuneup for the U.S. Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Juan Martin del Potro won the Citi Open in 2008 and 2009.

Zverev hit six aces, and never faced a break point en route to his ninth career ATP title.

“He hit me off the court today,” de Minaur said.

Two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova won the women’s final, erasing four match points in the second set on the way to a 4-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic. Kuznetsova also won the title in Washington in 2014.

Germany’s Zverev is 21, and Australia’s de Minaur is 19, making for the youngest final on the ATP World Tour since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat 19-year-old Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells, California, in 2007.

“I’m sure these kind of trophies will be in your hands very soon,” Zverev told de Minaur.