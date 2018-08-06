Surfer Kanoa Igarashi wins Vans U.S. Open for second straight year
Kanoa Igarashi competes in the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday in Huntington Beach, California. | KYODO

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi wins Vans U.S. Open for second straight year

Kyodo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – 2020 Tokyo Olympics hopeful Kanoa Igarashi won the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday, claiming the World Surf League Qualifying Series event for the second straight year.

Igarashi posted runs of 7.60 and 8.17 to beat American Griffin Colapinto by 0.77 point in the final heat. The Huntington Beach native earned 10,000 points toward the elite Championship Tour for claiming the highest-ranked event of the series.

“This is a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Igarashi, whose hometown win last year helped him rack up 23,030 points and finish at a career-high third in the QS rankings.

“I’ll aim for a gold medal (at the World Games) and try my best to qualify for the Olympics,” he said.

Igarashi, who possesses both Japanese and U.S. citizenship and has previously competed in American colors, recently opted to represent Japan in world and Olympic-level events.

The 20-year-old, whose parents moved to California before he was born, will make his debut for Japan at the Sept. 15-22 World Surfing Games taking place in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Georgia Hall wins Women's British Open as Mamiko Higa finishes fourth
Mamiko Higa's hopes of becoming only the second Japanese golfer to win a major were dashed when she finished in a tie for fourth, eight strokes behind winner Georgia Hall, after the final round ...
Kento Momota reacts after betaing China's Shi Yuqi in the men's singles final at the world badminton championships on Sunday in Nanjing, China.
Kento Momota becomes first Japanese man to win badminton singles world title
Kento Momota, only restored to the national team in January after a suspension for illegal gambling, became the first Japanese man to win a badminton singles world championship on Sunday.
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis dances beside his bust during his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Lewis was part of a class of eight inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Football Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2018
One of the great leaders football has seen, Ray Lewis used his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech to call for more enlightened leadership in our country. The last of the seven mem...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kanoa Igarashi competes in the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday in Huntington Beach, California. | KYODO

,