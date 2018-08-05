Astros cruise past Maeda, Dodgers

Kenta Maeda was tagged with his second-straight loss Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 14-0 to the visiting Houston Astros.

Maeda dropped to 7-7, while the second-place Dodgers fell to 61-51, one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the National League West title.

Maeda gave up five earned runs on six hits, with two walks. He struck out four before leaving the game at Dodger Stadium with one out in the sixth inning.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts replaced Maeda with righty J.T. Chargois after the former Hiroshima Carp ace gave up an RBI double to Tyler White that left a runner on third. Maeda surrendered a two-run double to Yuli Gurriel earlier in the inning.

“In the sixth inning I was unable to battle to the end,” Maeda said. “The things I’ve been doing wrong recently all seemed to come out today. It seems like I keep failing in the same way, and I need to fix that.”

The American League West-leading Astros went ahead in the second inning when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo home run off Maeda to center field.

The Astros offense added nine runs over the final two innings as they recorded a fourth-straight win and improved to 71-41. Brad Peacock (2-4) picked up the win.

The defending World Series champions are playing without Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

Indians 3, Angels 0

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout this season and new arrival Leonys Martin homered.

Los Angeles’ Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. After the game, Angels manager Mike Scioscia, the longest-tenured skipper in the majors, told the MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal that this would be his final season. The Angels are currently 55-57, 11 games behind the Astros in the AL West.

White Sox 2, Rays 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tim Anderson scored when third baseman Matt Duffy made a throwing error on Leury Garcia’s two-strike bunt in the ninth inning.

Akinori Iwamura threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game. Iwamura was honored along with other former members of the Rays’ 2008 AL championship squad.

As part of the promotion, the Rays gave away Iwamura bobblehead dolls, showing him recording the final putout of that year’s league championship series against the Red Sox.

Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

In Boston, Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight dominant innings and closer Craig Kimbrel held on during a shaky ninth to help the Red Sox beat second-place New York for the third game in a row and expand their lead in the AL East to season-high 8½ games.

One night after Rick Porcello threw an 86-pitch, one-hit complete game, Eovaldi (5-4) shut out the Yankees on three hits in sending them to their season-high fourth straight loss.

Twins 8, Royals 2

In Minneapolis, Max Kepler had three hits, including a two-run homer that put the Twins ahead to stay, and Jose Berrios threw seven sharp innings.

Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison also homered for the Twins. Kepler went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs.

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Marco Estrada baffled the Mariners’ struggling bats with his mix of off-speed pitches, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and leading Toronto to the road win.

Estrada (5-8) was masterful with his changeup, keeping the Mariners guessing all night. Mitch Haniger doubled with one out in the seventh for the Mariners’ first hit.

Athletics 2, Tigers 1

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit his 30th home run and ninth since the All-Star break, Matt Chapman also went deep and the A’s beat Detroit for their fifth straight win.

Edwin Jackson (3-2) pitched into the seventh inning, allowing an unearned run on five hits. Jackson struck out three and walked one to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Rangers 3, Orioles 1

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor both homered for the third straight game, and Mike Minor worked an efficient seven innings for the Rangers.

Gallo’s 29th homer of the season put Texas up 2-0 against Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (7-10).

Reds 7, Nationals 1 (1st)

Nationals 6, Reds 2 (2nd)

In Washington, Nationals slugger Bryce Harper was forced to leave soon after being hit by a pitch, then Reds star Joey Votto went wild when he got drilled in a testy second game won by Washington.

Harper was hit in the right kneecap in the sixth by a pitch from Austin Brice. Harper initially struggled to put any weight on his leg, but made his way to first base.

But Harper labored defensively chasing after a double in the seventh and was immediately replaced in right field by Adam Eaton — Harper said he’s not sure if he’ll be able to play Sunday.

In the eighth, Votto was hit for the second time in the game and gestured at pitcher Ryan Madson as he took first base. After being retired on a forceout at second to end the inning, Votto waved at Washington’s dugout, prompting plate umpire Andy Fletcher to warn both teams.

In the opener, Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani (5-3) allowed one run in seven innings. Gio Gonzalez (6-8) lost his seventh straight decision.

Phillies 8, Marlins 3

In Philadelphia, Carlos Santana had three hits, including one of the Phillies’ four homers, and Zach Eflin allowed three runs in eight strong innings.

Cesar Hernandez, Nick Williams and Asdrubal Cabrera also went deep for Philadelphia, which won its fourth straight to move 1½ games ahead of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

Cubs 5, Padres 4

In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo homered in a five-run second inning and the Cubs held off San Diego.

Jason Heyward added three hits and an RBI for the NL Central leaders.

Cardinals 8, Pirates 4

In Pittsburgh, Jedd Gyorko drove in three runs while Kolten Wong, just off the disabled list, and Yadier Molina both had three hits to lead St. Louis.

Gyorko hit a pair of doubles, including a tiebreaking one in the fifth inning. Wong was activated before the game after being out since July 22 with left knee inflammation.

Brewers 8, Rockies 4

In Milwaukee, Travis Shaw hit a grand slam during the Brewers’ six-run first inning. Milwaukee won for the fourth time in six games stayed one back of NL Central-leading Chicago.

Rookie Freddy Peralta (5-2) pitched six effective innings in his second win over Colorado this season. Trevor Story hit a pair of two-run homers for the Rockies, who have dropped five of six.

Diamondbacks 9, Giants 3

In Phoenix, Nick Ahmed homered twice and had four RBIs, Steven Souza Jr. drove in three more runs and the Diamondbacks jumped on San Francisco early.

Souza hit a two-run triple and Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer off Andrew Suarez (4-7) in Arizona’s second-straight five-run first inning against the Giants.

Mets 3, Braves 0

In New York, Kevin Gausman was outpitched in his Braves debut by a blossoming Zack Wheeler, and the Mets stopped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Rookie second baseman Jeff McNeil went 4-for-4, and Austin Jackson had an RBI infield single as the Mets halted a four-game skid.