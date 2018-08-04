Japan shuttlers excelling at world championships

Japan shuttlers excelling at world championships

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

NANJING, CHINA – Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto beat an Indonesian pair in straight games on Saturday to set up an all-Japanese women’s doubles final at the World Badminton Championships.

Nagahara and Matsumoto, each 22-year-old world championship debutants, will face last year’s runners-up, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota, on Sunday.

The 11th-seeded pair defeated fifth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-12, 23-21 in 52 minutes in their first career faceoff to book a spot in the all-Japanese world title match.

“I always get stiff when I play a Japanese pair,” Matsumoto said. “But I just want to us to play like we always do without focusing on the fact that our opponents are Japanese.”

Fukushima and Hirota, the second seeds, beat compatriots Koharu Yonemoto and Shiho Tanaka 21-19, 21-15 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

The winners of Sunday’s final will win Japan’s first gold medal in the event since Etsuko Toganoo and Emiko Ueno claimed the title at the inaugural world championships in 1977.

In men’s doubles on Friday, Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda booked a spot in the semifinals by defeating the top-seeded Indonesian duo of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo 21-19, 21-18 to clinch a world championships medal for the second straight year.

A mammoth 117-shot rally lit up the match, leaving spectators in giggles and the players panting.

Spectators laughed as the pairs hit the shuttlecock back and forth, before Kamura finally forced Gideon to hit wide.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel looks to throw a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal on Friday night.
Johnny Manziel tosses four interceptions in first CFL game
Johnny Manziel threw an interception — and made a tackle — on his second play in the Canadian Football League. It didn't get much better after that, with four of his six first-half s...
U.S. beach volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings (right), seen celebrating a point with partner April Ross during a 2016 Rio Olympics match, will end her legendary career after the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Beach volleyball legend Keri Walsh Jennings to retire after 2020 Olympics
Kerri Walsh Jennings will call it a career in beach volleyball after the Tokyo Olympics in two years. She has big plans before her days on the sand are done, and for improving the long-t...
Tommy Fleetwood hits a shot from the fourth fairway during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational on Friday at Firestone Country Club.
Hideki Matsuyama falls to 37th at midway point of Bridgestone Invitational
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama fell down the leaderboard into 37th place after carding a 2-over-par 72 in the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational on Friday. Meanwhile, Tomm...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,