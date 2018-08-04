Johnny Manziel tosses four interceptions in first CFL game

Johnny Manziel threw an interception — and made a tackle — on his second play in the Canadian Football League. It didn’t get much better after that, with four of his six first-half series ending in interceptions.

Seeing regular-season action for first time since December 2015 with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, Manziel fizzled in a hurry in the Montreal Alouettes’ 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. He finished 11-for-20 for 104 yards.

Manziel’s final interception came with 2:22 left in the first half with the Tiger-Cats up 38-3.