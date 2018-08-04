/

Giants’ Pablo Sandoval done for season with hamstring injury

AP

PHOENIX – San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his right hamstring while sliding, the team announced on Thursday.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that the 2012 World Series MVP has a significant tear requiring surgery. Sandoval was injured while sliding into home plate Sunday against San Diego.

Sandoval was hitting .248 with nine homers and 40 RBIs. He joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent after the 2014 season, but was released by the Red Sox in 2017 and signed with the Giants three days later.

