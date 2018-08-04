Mamiko Higa one shot back after Women’s British Open second round
Mamiko Higa watches her shot from the fairway at the Women's British Open on Friday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Higa carded a 69 and is one shot off the pace. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

/

Mamiko Higa one shot back after Women’s British Open second round

Kyodo

LYTHAM, ST. ANNES ENGLAND – Mamiko Higa ran into trouble down the stretch Friday but remained one shot off the pace after carding a 3-under-par 69 in the second round of the Women’s British Open, the fourth major of the season.

Higa carded an eagle, four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey and finished the day tied for second with England’s Georgia Hall and Australian Minjee Lee at 9-under 135.

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum carded a second straight 67 to lead at 10-under after 36 holes at a rainy Royal Lytham.

Teeing off in second place, the 24-year-old Higa led by two shots but lost her ball at the 17th hole after driving her second shot into a bush, winding up with a double bogey 6.

“I was relaxed and played with a good rhythm. I messed up on the 17th and lost my ball but that didn’t rattle me,” said Higa, who is making her first appearance in four years at tournament.

Higa tied for seventh in her Women’s British Open debut in 2013 but entered a slump afterwards. She posted her first win in four seasons on the Japanese LPGA tour last year, and is currently fourth in the money rankings.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan shuttlers excelling at world championships
Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto beat an Indonesian pair in straight games on Saturday to set up an all-Japanese women's doubles final at the World Badminton Championships. Nagahara an...
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel looks to throw a pass against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal on Friday night.
Johnny Manziel tosses four interceptions in first CFL game
Johnny Manziel threw an interception — and made a tackle — on his second play in the Canadian Football League. It didn't get much better after that, with four of his six first-half s...
U.S. beach volleyball icon Kerri Walsh Jennings (right), seen celebrating a point with partner April Ross during a 2016 Rio Olympics match, will end her legendary career after the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Beach volleyball legend Keri Walsh Jennings to retire after 2020 Olympics
Kerri Walsh Jennings will call it a career in beach volleyball after the Tokyo Olympics in two years. She has big plans before her days on the sand are done, and for improving the long-t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mamiko Higa watches her shot from the fairway at the Women's British Open on Friday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Higa carded a 69 and is one shot off the pace. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

,