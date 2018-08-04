Justin Verlander gets best of Dodgers in 14-strikeout outing

In a game dripping with World Series nostalgia, not everybody was willing to embrace the symbolism Friday after the Houston Astros earned a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Verlander struck out 14 Dodgers and George Springer brought home two runs on double as the Astros appeared to pick up where last fall’s World Series ended: In a Game 7 victory for Houston.

But Astros manager A.J. Hinch knows there are still two more games remaining in this series so he wasn’t ready to raise a banner for this one.

“We’ve had good vibes since then too,” Hinch said, when asked about last fall. “This is a good place, but let’s not overdramatize it. It’s just a series.”

Perhaps. But none of the players seemed to treat it that way.

Verlander was willing to admit that it meant more. In no way was Friday’s game anywhere near a World Series environment, but for a regular-season game in August, the right-hander was impressed. He seemed motivated as well while tying a season high for strikeouts.

“This is not your average ballgame midweek, this is a big atmosphere, great ballclub with World Series aspirations and we played them in the World Series last year,” Verlander said. “We beat them and we’re in their ballpark. It kind of adds up to a great atmosphere. I expected nothing less and I didn’t feel disappointed. The fans were awesome.”

Verlander won his first career regular-season start at Dodger Stadium, giving up one run on four hits over 7⅔ innings. He pitched well in last year’s World Series but had a loss and a no-decision in his two starts.

Springer was the unquestioned star of last year’s World Series against the Dodgers. He had five home runs, including homers in games 4, 5, 6 and 7. It appeared to be more of the same Friday when he worked a walk in the first inning and ripped an RBI double to left in the second that brought home a second run when center fielder Cody Bellinger mishandled the ball. Springer did not think the two runs would be enough.

“Not with the past experience with those guys over there,” Springer said. “But our guy (Verlander) was lights out again today. He was in control of the game from the start and he threw the ball well.”

Los Angeles’ Joc Pederson led off in the first inning with a home run off Verlander. It was his second straight game he’s led off with a homer and fifth time this season. He has eight in his career.

Offense was hard to come by after that for the Dodgers. Chris Taylor had singles in the third and eighth innings off Verlander. Bellinger had a single in the fourth.

“We have success when we don’t try to do too much off him,” Bellinger said. “We just look for hard hits. Verlander gets stronger as the game goes on which is pretty crazy. It’s hard to hit.”

Verlander struck out the side in both the second and fourth innings and set down Pederson in the eighth inning for his 14th and final strikeout before he was removed. Astros reliever Hector Rondon recorded the final four outs for his 11th save.

Wood (7-6) went six innings, but after a visit from a member of the Dodgers medical staff, he was removed as he came out to warm up in the seventh inning. Wood gave up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks and was diagnosed with the same hamstring cramp that plagued him earlier in the year.

Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

In Boston, Rick Porcello pitched a one-hitter, Steve Pearce homered for the fourth time in two nights and the Red Sox beat New York after manager Alex Cora’s ejection to open a season-high 7½-game lead in the AL East.

Miguel Andujar’s leadoff homer in the third was the only hit allowed by Porcello (13-4), who matched his season high with nine strikeouts and walked none.

New York’s Luis Severino (14-5) pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing four runs, seven hits and three walks.

Athletics 1, Tigers 0 (13)

In Oakland, Ramon Laureano singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning for his first major league hit in his big league debut, sending the Athletics past Detroit.

Brewers 5, Rockies 3

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth off embattled Colorado closer Wade Davis.

Pirates 7, Cardinals 6

In Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier’s RBI single in the eighth inning helped the hosts edge St. Louis in Chris Archer’s Pirates debut.

Braves 2, Mets 1

In New York, Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking double off Jacob deGrom, Anibal Sanchez pitched six effective innings and Atlanta topped the Mets for its fifth straight win.

Cubs 5, Padres 4

In Chicago, Javier Baez tied his career high with his 23rd home run and took over the National League lead with 84 RBIs, helping the Cubs beat San Diego.

Phillies 5, Marlins 1

In Philadelphia, Vince Velasquez allowed two hits in 6⅓ scoreless innings to lead the Phillies past Miami.

White Sox 3, Rays 2 (10)

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead double in the 10th, lifting Chicago past Tampa Bay.

Rangers 11, Orioles 3

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor slugged a grand slam and Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos had back-to-back homers in a seven-run fourth inning as Texas crushed Baltimore.

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 3

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt belted the 200th homer of his career as part of a five-run first inning to lead Arizona.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one scoreless inning to earn his 25th hold of the season.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Ryan Borucki held down the Mariners and Toronto got home runs from Russell Martin and Devon Travis.

Twins 6, Royals 4

In Minneapolis, Jake Cave drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning and the Twins endured a pair of rain delays before finally beating Kansas City.

Reds at Nationals — ppd.