Hideki Matsuyama falls to 37th at midway point of Bridgestone Invitational

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama fell down the leaderboard into 37th place after carding a 2-over-par 72 in the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of another soft day of good scoring at Firestone Country Club with a 7-under 63. So did PGA champion Justin Thomas, who was particularly sharp with his putter for a 64. They shared the lead with Ian Poulter, who shot a 67.

Tiger Woods, who has won this event eight times, shot a 2-under 68, leaving him five shots behind.