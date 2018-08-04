Hideki Matsuyama falls to 37th at midway point of Bridgestone Invitational
Tommy Fleetwood hits a shot from the fourth fairway during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational on Friday at Firestone Country Club.

/

kyodo, AP

AKRON, OHIO – Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama fell down the leaderboard into 37th place after carding a 2-over-par 72 in the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of another soft day of good scoring at Firestone Country Club with a 7-under 63. So did PGA champion Justin Thomas, who was particularly sharp with his putter for a 64. They shared the lead with Ian Poulter, who shot a 67.

Tiger Woods, who has won this event eight times, shot a 2-under 68, leaving him five shots behind.

