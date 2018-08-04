Ohio State coach Urban Meyer defends himself as fired assistant Zach Smith denies abusing wife
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, seen here with wife Shelley in 2011 when he coached the University of Florida, has defended himself over charges he mishandled abuse by one of his assistant coaches. | AP

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer defends himself as fired assistant Zach Smith denies abusing wife

NEW YORK – Urban Meyer defended himself Friday, admitting he was not forthright with reporters when questioned about 2015 allegations of domestic violence against one of his assistant coaches, but also insisting he handled the situation properly at the time.

The assistant Meyer fired, Zach Smith, also spoke up, denying he abused his wife, backing his former boss and placing Ohio State’s athletic director into the middle of the picture.

Two days after Ohio State sidelined Meyer and opened an investigation into what its superstar coach knew and did about accusations of abuse made against Smith by his ex-wife, two central figures in this college football drama answered some questions — and left much to be explained.

Meyer posted a statement addressed to Buckeyes fans on Twitter not long after his team, expected to be one of the best in the nation, opened practice for the upcoming season without him. Meyer was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday.

While Meyer’s statement was still being digested, Smith went on Columbus radio station 105.7 The Zone. In the interview , Smith said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith questioned him during the 2015 football about the allegations made by Courtney Smith that fall.

