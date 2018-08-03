Course for Tokyo 2020 triathlon set
The triathlon course at the 2020 Summer Olympics will pass by Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo Bay. | AP

Kyodo

The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games announced Thursday the triathlon courses for the 2020 Games, saying the events will take place on the “most urban” course in Olympic history.

The organizers and the International Triathlon Union said the individual triathlon, mixed relay and Para-triathlon events will mainly take place in Odaiba, a man-made island in central Tokyo.

The athletes will compete on a course overlooking several landmarks, including Rainbow Bridge.

“The location is perfect and it is incredibly exciting to be right in the heart of Tokyo at the Odaiba Bay,” ITU president Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase this amazing city to the whole world as the best triathletes and Para triathletes on the planet compete among Tokyo’s iconic landmarks,” he said.

All of the events will start and finish at the Odaiba Marine Park. In the Olympic individual events, the athletes will begin their 1.5-km swimming leg from a bridge located in the park. The 40-km bike and 10-km running course will take place in and around the park.

“It’s the most urban course I’ve ever seen,” said triathlete Hirokatsu Tayama, who has competed at every Olympics since 2004.

“When I imagine the cheering crowds at Odaiba Marine Park and along public roads in the city center, I really envy the athletes who’ll be competing and feeling that excitement.”

