Steve Pearce slugs three homers as Red Sox hammer Yankees

When Steve Pearce’s third homer of the game clanged off the light tower above the Green Monster, a few fans behind home plate tossed their caps onto the field to celebrate his first career hat trick.

When he came to the plate in the eighth for his final at-bat, he received a standing ovation from the Boston fans eager to see him make more history against the hated Yankees.

“It was a good night. A fun night. A great team win, and something that I’ll never forget,” Pearce said on Thursday night after driving in six runs with three homers to help the Red Sox beat New York 15-7.

“It was exciting, especially when you get home and you see all your teammates there, ready for you,” said Pearce, who walked on five pitches in his final at-bat. “To be able to celebrate with them, it’s a great feeling.”

In the opener of a four-game series that gave New York the potential to erase most of its division deficit, the Red Sox instead expanded the lead to a season-high 6½ games, taking advantage of manager Aaron Boone’s decision to pull starter CC Sabathia after three innings with a 4-2 lead. Jonathan Holder (1-2) faced seven batters and did not record an out.

“We have to do a better job playing a better brand of baseball especially against a real good opponent,” Boone said. “When it’s difficult, not everything going our way, we need to be airtight to minimize damage on the other side.”

Mookie Betts had four hits and two walks, reaching safely all six times he came to the plate. Pearce, J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Benintendi had three hits apiece for Boston, which has won five of its last six games and 20 of its last 25 to match a season-high 42 games above .500.

Pearce hit a solo homer in the third and then added a three-run shot in an eight-run fourth inning that erased the rest of a 4-0 Yankees lead. He also had a two-run homer in the sixth, joining Mo Vaughn and Kevin Millar as the only Red Sox players to have three home runs in a game against the Yankees.

Brian Johnson (2-3), making a spot start because AL ERA and strikeout leader Chris Sale went on the disabled list, fanned a career-high 11 for his first victory since April 2.

Dodgers 21, Brewers 5

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig hit two homers each, and the Dodgers cruised past Milwaukee.

Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also went deep as Los Angeles finished with its highest scoring total ever at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers hit a season high-tying seven homers, and also set season highs for runs in a game, and in an inning when they had nine in the seventh.

Clayton Kershaw (5-5) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings, winning his second consecutive start.

Christian Yelich and Jesus Augilar each hit home runs for the Brewers, who lost for just the fifth time in 13 games.

Bellinger snapped an 0-for-13 slide when he lifted a 0-1 pitch from Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin (10-4) off the right-field foul pole for his 18th of the season.

Rays 4, Angels 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jalen Beeks got his first major league win, C.J. Cron had a two-run single and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Angels pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani struck out in the eight inning. He’s now batting .257.

Rangers 17, Orioles 8

In Arlington, Texas, Jurickson Profar slugged a three-run home run and a run-scoring single as Texas scored 10 runs during the first two innings, Rougned Odor homered and walked a career-high five times, and the Rangers routed Baltimore.

Cardinals 3, Rockies 2

In St. Louis, pinch hitter Jose Martinez sliced an opposite-field single to the right-center field gap off Wade Davis with one out in the ninth, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs and lifting the Cardinals over Colorado.

Padres 6, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Austin Hedges hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and Robbie Erlin pitched two-hit ball over five innings in a spot start as San Diego downed the Cubs.

Nationals 10, Reds 4

In Washington, Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings for his fifth win in as many starts, helping the Nationals trounce Cincinnati.

Phillies 5, Marlins 2

In Philadelphia, Maikel Franco belted a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Phillies past Miami.

Braves 4, Mets 2

In New York, Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his first big league triple and reached three times, Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning, and Atlanta extended its winning streak to four by beating the Mets.

White Sox 6, Royals 4

In Chicago, Jose Abreu smacked a tying home run off Jason Adam in the eighth and pinch hitter Daniel Palka had a three-run homer off Jason Hammel later in the inning, lifting the White Sox over Kansas City.

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Madison Bumgarner worked through traffic in five innings to out-pitch Zack Greinke in a duel of aces, lifting San Francisco over the hosts.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Kendrys Morales homered in the seventh inning to back Mike Hauschild’s impressive Blue Jays debut as Toronto hammered the Mariners.