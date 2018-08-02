Tiger gets one more shot for Bridgestone title
Tiger gets one more shot for Bridgestone title

AKRON, OHIO – This is one farewell party Tiger Woods didn’t want to miss.

Firestone will host the world’s best players for the last time at the Bridgestone Invitational, and it wouldn’t be the same without Woods. He has won it eight times, a PGA Tour record for most victories on the same golf course. Woods didn’t finish out of the top 5 in his first 11 appearances on the venerable South Course, seven of them victories. It also was the last of his 79 victories on the PGA Tour in 2013, right before back problems started to surface.

Having played only four tournaments in 29 months because of four back surgeries, Woods returned in December at No. 1,199 in the world. He started his PGA Tour season in January at No. 647. His only hope was to move into the top 50 in the world after the British Open, or to win a tournament.

His tie for sixth in the British Open moved him to No. 50 on the button.

“I was just hoping to one, play the tour long enough to be able to get an opportunity,” Woods said Wednesday, his first time at Firestone in four years. “But I also had to play well to do it. . . . And within a year to get down to 50 I think is a pretty good accomplishment. But it also got me into this event.”

Bridgestone decided not to renew as title sponsor of the World Golf Championship, said to be an annual price tag of about $15 million. The company next year sponsors the Senior Players Championship at Firestone, while the WGC event moves to Memphis, Tennessee.

“This event has been very special to me over the years, and it’s sad to see it leave Firestone,” Woods said. “We certainly understand it. But for me, I’ve always had such great memories of this golf course.”

Was it the first victory in 1999 when he beat Phil Mickelson by one shot? The next year was even better when Woods raced to finish in the dark, made one last birdie to finish at 21-under par and won by 11 shots. He won in playoffs that lasted four holes against Stewart Cink (in 2006) and seven holes against Jim Furyk (in 2001). He won by eight shots in 2007 against Rory Sabbatini.

