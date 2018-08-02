Pistons assistant Rex Walters launches new basketball-themed podcast
Former Grand Rapids Drive head coach Rex Walters, seen talking to his players in a timeout during the 2016-17 season, has added a podcast to his list of basketball-related activities. | GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Rex Walters, whose head coaching stops include Florida Atlantic University, the University of San Francisco and the NBA G League’s Grand Rapids Drive, has launched a new basketball podcast.

The first podcast episode was posted online this week. Walters’ first guest is his former boss, Stan Van Gundy, who was dismissed as Detroit Pistons president and head coach this offseason.

Walters, a Japanese-American who played for the powerhouse University of Kansas Jayhawks before a seven-season career as an NBA guard (1993-2000), is entering his second season as a Pistons assistant. He’s now working under reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, who was let go by the Toronto Raptors after they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

Here’s a link to access the first episode: theprosclub.com/podcasts/ep-1-real-talk-basketball-with-rex-walters-stan-van-gundy-part-1-of-2/

“The podcast will focus on talking with the great minds in today’s NBA and the sports issues of 2018,” a news release stated.

