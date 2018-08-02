/

JABF scandal causes meet to go to video

Kyodo

Nationwide criticism over allegations of the Japan Amateur Boxing Federation’s questionable decisions by referees has forced a national high school meet starting Thursday in Gifu Prefecture to make video recordings of all matches.

The JABF denied the allegations in a statement released Wednesday, but Eiji Yotsuhashi, the head of the amateur boxing governing body in Gifu, said he will record all of the matches to prevent any misjudgment by referees at the seven-day inter-high school championships.

“People are losing their trust in referees. There can be no sports without that trust,” Yotsuhashi said Wednesday, the opening day of the championships.

The decision to record the matches follows a complaint filed last month by a privately formed amateur boxing support group to the Japanese Olympic Committee, including statements by three referees that JABF president Akira Yamane had ordered them to make bad judgments.

“We weren’t able to speak up for a long time, but we couldn’t remain patient any longer,” said former JABF board member Yoshio Tsuruki, who also leads the support group.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tiger Woods will attempt to win the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, for a record ninth time this weekend.
Tiger gets one more shot for Bridgestone title
This is one farewell party Tiger Woods didn't want to miss. Firestone will host the world's best players for the last time at the Bridgestone Invitational, and it wouldn't be the same wi...
The Arizona Coyotes will retire the jersey of former star Shane Doan, who played his entire 21-year career with the team.
Coyotes to retire Shane Doan's number in February
Shane Doan joined the Arizona Coyotes before they moved to the desert, and over the years experienced the high of reaching the Western Conference finals, the low of being told he was not part of...
Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school investigates claims he knew of spousal abuse by one of his assistant coaches but took no action on the matter.
Meyer placed on leave, probe started by OSU
Urban Meyer's job appears to be in jeopardy. Ohio State placed Meyer, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, on paid administrative leave Wednesday while it inve...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

JABF president Akira Yamane | KYODO

, ,