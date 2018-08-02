Veteran pitcher Jason Standridge confirms retirement after 10 seasons in NPB

Former major league right-hander Jason Standridge, who had a 10-year playing career in Japan, on Wednesday announced his retirement from professional baseball.

“Yes, I’m officially retired. My 10 years in Japan were so special to me and my family,” Standridge told Kyodo News. “I realize I never officially spoke about retirement but maybe it’s time to tell the baseball fans in Japan that I’m finished playing,” he said.

Standridge spent four of his 10 years in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers from 2010 to 2013. He also had four seasons with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in 2007-2008 and 2014-2015, and spent his last two seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The Marines said in January they would not renew the contract of the 39-year-old American, who said he has decided he is “ready to be with my family and be a daddy.”

A former Tampa Bay Devil Rays (now Tampa Bay Rays) player, Standridge went 75-68 with a 3.31 ERA in 209 games in NPB.