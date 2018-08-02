Star guard Makoto Hiejima set to join NBL’s Brisbane Bullets

Kyodo

The Tochigi Brex on Thursday announced Japan national team shooting guard Makoto Hiejima will join the Brisbane Bullets in the eight-team National Basketball League of Australia and New Zealand.

Hiejima, the B. League’s reigning MVP in the first division, started his career in 2013 with the Aisin SeaHorses (the SeaHorses Mikawa’s predecessor before the NBL/bj-league merger in 2016). The 191-cm guard will be the first Japan international to play in the Australia-New Zealand pro circuit.

The 28-year-old played a central role in helping Japan shake off a slow start and break through to the second round of qualification for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Hiejima has averaged 16.2 points per game in Japan’s six games, putting him tied for 10th on the competition’s top-scorers list, while shooting an impressive 58.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

He has been Japan’s most consistent performer in 2019 World Cup qualifying, leading the team in scoring, field-goal percentage, assists and steals.

When Hiejima signed with Tochigi last month, the B. League team indicated they would give him “maximum support to join an overseas league.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Former Grand Rapids Drive head coach Rex Walters, seen talking to his players in a timeout during the 2016-17 season, has added a podcast to his list of basketball-related activities.
Pistons assistant Rex Walters launches new basketball-themed podcast
Rex Walters, whose head coaching stops include Florida Atlantic University, the University of San Francisco and the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Drive, has launched a new basketball podcast. ...
Star forward Jeff Parmer, seen in action for the Yokohama B-Corsairs in May, is a new addition to the Bambitious Nara roster.
Nara the latest destination for high-scoring forward Jeff Parmer
After two seasons in a Yokohama B-Corsairs uniform, power forward Jeff Parmer is ready for a change of scenery. The former bj-league MVP has joined the Bambitious Nara, the second-division club ...
Image Not Available
Hawks waive 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony
The Atlanta Hawks on Monday waived Carmelo Anthony, making official the move that was expected when the 10-time All-Star was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder this month. The 34-year...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Makoto Hiejima | KYODO

, , , , ,