Argentina hires Mario Ledesma as new national team coach

Mario Ledesma is taking over as the new coach for Argentina's national team.

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina has hired former national-team hooker Mario Ledesma as its new rugby coach on a four-year deal.

The Pumas made the announcement on Wednesday, when Ledesma was presented at a news conference at the Argentina Rugby Union headquarters in Buenos Aires as the replacement for Daniel Hourcade.

Ledesma, who played 84 tests for Argentina over 16 years, has been coaching Argentine side the Jaguares in Super Rugby this season. Before that, he was forwards coach with the Australian rugby team.

