Cole Hamels sharp in first start for Cubs

Cole Hamels’ stuff was just as filthy as Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon remembered. The changeup. The breaking ball. All of it.

If the newly acquired veteran pitcher can figure out his fastball too, the NL Central leaders will be that much tougher to hang with heading down the stretch. Hamels shut down the Pittsburgh Pirates over five effective innings in his return to the National League on Wednesday night as Chicago jumped out early and cruised to a 9-2 victory.

Hamels (6-9), brought over in a trade with Texas last week, gave up one unearned run on three hits. The four-time All-Star struck out nine and walked two to pick up his first win for a National League team in more than three years.

“You want to be able to win a game for a new team and the guys here,” Hamels said. “They’ve been playing outstanding baseball all season and you just kind of want to get in the mix. For them to be able to put up the runs early, kind of made my job a little bit easier.”

The Cubs brought in the 34-year-old Hamels to give its patchwork starting rotation a boost. The left-hander struggled at times for the Rangers this season and came in having won just twice since Memorial Day. His new teammates did their best to put him at ease, staking him to a four-run lead before he even took the mound.

Chicago batted around in the first against Nick Kingham (5-6) despite having the ball leave the infield just once. A pair of Pittsburgh errors helped , so did a wild pitch and a hit by pitch by Kingham, who is a leading candidate to lose his spot in the starting rotation after the Pirates traded for Chris Archer on Tuesday.

“It was a rough first inning all the way around,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “There were some balls not hit hard that were well placed. We didn’t handle the ball well and (Kingham) had a guy caught and didn’t execute a play. His overall execution wasn’t what we’ve seen in the past.”

Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Cubs. Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist had three hits apiece, while Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez each added two hits and an RBI for the Cubs. Reliever Brandon Kintzler worked 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief on his 34th birthday a day after arriving in a trade from Washington.

Orioles 7, Yankees 5

In New York, Sonny Gray was chased in the third inning by the team with the worst record in the majors, big league-loss leader Alex Cobb ended a nine-start winless streak and Baltimore beat the Yankees.

Gray (8-8) allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks in 2⅔ innings, raising his ERA to 5.56. He was booed as he walked off the mound and was replaced by Lance Lynn.

Cobb (3-14) had been 0-7 since winning at the New York Mets on June 5, losing his last five outings. He breezed against the Yankees with an early 7-1 lead, allowing one run and seven hits in six innings and stopping the Orioles’ streak of 11 consecutive road losses.

Astros 8, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Marwin Gonzalez belted two of Houston’s four home runs, and the Astros knocked Seattle from the lead for the second wild card in the American League.

Gonzalez hit a solo home run off Wade LeBlanc (6-2) with two outs in the second inning and added a two-run shot in the fourth. Jake Marisnick, recalled from the minors before the game, added a two-run shot off LeBlanc and Max Stassi greeted reliever Nick Vincent with a three-run homer in the fifth.

Dallas Keuchel (9-9) improved to 6-1 in his past nine starts, throwing seven innings.

Nationals 5, Mets 3

In Washington, Tommy Milone worked seven strong innings to get his first win in more than a year, Anthony Rendon homered and the Nationals topped New York to move back above .500.

Indians 2, Twins 0

In Minneapolis, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in 7⅓ innings, winning his fourth straight start since returning from the disabled list to carry Cleveland past the Twins.

Athletics 8, Blue Jays 3

In Oakland, Sean Manaea pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Jonathan Lucroy drove in four runs and the Athletics completed a season sweep of Toronto.

Tigers 7, Reds 4

In Detroit, Jose Iglesias drove in three runs, Jim Adduci homered and the Tigers survived the loss of pitcher Mike Fiers to an early injury to beat Cincinnati.

Rays 7, Angels 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Willy Adames homered and drove in two on the day Tampa Bay gave him the regular shortstop job.

Royals 10, White Sox 5

In Chicago, Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and drove in four, helping Kansas City pound the hosts.

Cardinals 6, Rockies 3

In St. Louis, rookie outfielder Tyler O’Neill delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the sixth inning and five rookie relievers dominated over 6⅓ innings to lift the Cardinals over Colorado.

Dodgers 6, Brewers 4 (10)

In Los Angeles, Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer — his second of the game — in the 10th, and Brian Dozier homered in a comeback triumph over Milwaukee to snap a three-game skid.

Marlins at Braves — ppd.