Former Giants slugger Shuichi Murata hints at retirement after lack of NPB interest
Shuichi Murata speaks at a news conference on Wednesday in Oyama, Tochigi Pref. | KYODO

/

Former Giants slugger Shuichi Murata hints at retirement after lack of NPB interest

Kyodo

OYAMA, TOCHIGI PREF. – Former Yomiuri Giants third baseman Shuichi Murata hinted Wednesday he may retire after his hopes of returning to Nippon Professional Baseball this season were dashed.

Murata, who joined the Tochigi Golden Braves in the independent Baseball Challenge League, did not receive any interest from NPB clubs by the July 31 transfer deadline and implied this season may be his last.

“I don’t intend to comment about my retirement today. But I can’t imagine myself trying to return to NPB next season,” Murata said at a news conference in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture.

The Giants did not offer the 37-year-old a 2018 contract as the team shifted towards fielding a younger roster. Murata had been waiting for an offer from NPB ballclubs while playing in the 10-team BC League.

Murata joined the Giants in 2012 as a free agent after nine seasons with the Yokohama BayStars. He won four CL Best Nine Awards and three Golden Glove Awards at third base.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

New York's Masahiro Tanaka pitches during the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
New York's Masahiro Tanaka extends unbeaten streak to 13
Masahiro Tanaka labored through a 31-pitch first inning against Baltimore, the team with the worst record in the major leagues, falling behind his first four batters. "Hopefully we make i...
Fighters slugger Sho Nakata drives in five runs in Hokkaido Nippon Ham's 14-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines on Tuesday afternoon at Kushiro Stadium.
Fighters pound out 11 hits, take 10-0 lead in first inning in rout of Marines
Pitcher Kohei Arihara threw eight shutout innings and the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters backed him with a 10-run first inning in Tuesday afternoon's 14-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines.
Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Milwaukee in the first inning on Monday night.
Kenta Maeda chased early in loss to Brewers
Eric Thames hit a three-run home run and Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 14 games as the Milwaukee Brewers overcame a brief power outage delay and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shuichi Murata speaks at a news conference on Wednesday in Oyama, Tochigi Pref. | KYODO