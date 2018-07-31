Hall of Fame to ‘honor’ absent Terrell Owens as part of induction ceremonies
Former NFL star Terrell Owens is seen at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 18.

/

Hall of Fame to ‘honor’ absent Terrell Owens as part of induction ceremonies

AP

NEW YORK – Despite his decision to not attend Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Terrell Owens will be “honored” by the hall for his NFL career.

Hall president David Baker told The Associated Press on Monday that the Canton, Ohio, shrine’s mission statement begins with the goal “to honor the heroes of the game.”

So Owens, who instead will be making an appearance at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he played college football, will be part of the 2018 class exhibit that includes a glass locker for each new member; their pictures on the light standards of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; a role in opening videos shown within the stadium; and mention in any reference to the 2018 class.

Baker said NFL Network and ESPN, which both televise the inductions, will show a video of Owens’ career to the audience at home. That video will not be shown in the stadium.

“It’s difficult he will not be here to put on the jacket, unveil his bust, make a speech, and attend the parade,” Baker says. “For those things, there’s nothing we can do.”

Owens has cited the fact it took three years of eligibility for him to make the hall, claiming there were false representations of him as a teammate during the voting process. He also noted that no former players vote, ignoring that Hall of Famers James Lofton and Dan Fouts are among those on the committee.

The 44-year-old Owens had a mostly sensational 15-year career playing for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He is second to Jerry Rice in receiving yards and third in touchdown catches behind Rice and Randy Moss, who is entering the hall this week and will attend the festivities.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former Flames star Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL after playing 20 seasons at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday.
Jarome Iginla hangs up skates after 20 years in NHL
Jarome Iginla closed his 20-year NHL career in the city where he was the face of the franchise. The 41-year-old winger made his retirement official on Monday in Calgary, where he spent 1...
New York Jets QB Sam Darnold throws a pass at training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Monday after signing with the team.
Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold ends holdout, signs contract with Jets
Sam Darnold is signed, sealed and back under center. The New York Jets inked the rookie quarterback to a four-year, $30.25 million deal Monday, ending the contract holdout of the NFL...
A third-party committee delivers its findings of an investigation into the Nihon University American football team's illegal tackle scandal at a news conference on Monday.
Independent committee rules Nihon University President Hidetoshi Tanaka ultimately responsible fo...
The third-party committee appointed to investigate the Nihon University American football team’s illegal tackle scandal concluded Monday that school president Hidetoshi Tanaka was responsible for t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former NFL star Terrell Owens is seen at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 18.

, ,