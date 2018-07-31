Olympic cross-country ski champion Vibeke Skofterud dies in jet-ski accident at 38
Former Olympic cross-country skier Vibeke Skofterud, seen in a November 2007 file photo, died in a jet-ski accident on Sunday in Norway.

/

Olympic cross-country ski champion Vibeke Skofterud dies in jet-ski accident at 38

AFP-JIJI

OSLO – Norwegian cross-country skier Vibeke Skofterud, an Olympic gold medallst and double world champion in relay, has died in a jet-ski accident at 38, Norwegian authorities said.

Skofterud was reported missing on Saturday. Her body was found on Sunday morning on a small island near the town of Arendal.

“All the indications are that it was a jet-ski accident,” Sveinung Alsaker of the local police said in a news release.

Skofterud won gold in the 4 x 5-km relay at the Vancouver Winter Games in 2010. She was also part of the team that won the same event at the 2005 and 2011 World Championships. She retired from skiing in January 2014.

“I have lost one of my best friends,” said Therese Johaug, a teammate on the 2010 and 2011 medal-winning teams, via the Norwegian Ski Federation.

“A friend who illuminated the room when she came in, spreading her energy, love and attention all around her.”

Marit Bjorgen, who has 15 Olympic medals, more than any Winter Games athlete, and won gold with Skofterud in 2010, said: “I’m shaking, I’m shocked, I’m stupefied.”

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Pyeongchang Paralympic banked slalom champion Gurimu Narita competes in the Japan Cup canoe competition on Sunday in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture.
Paralympic slalom champion Gurimu Narita wants to compete in canoe at Tokyo Olympics
Gurimu Narita, the men's Pyeongchang Paralympic banked slalom champion, is looking to compete in canoe at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "This is a sport in which my disability won't hinder me," said ...
Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks to The Japan Times at his office in June.
Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki lays out keys for successful Tokyo Games
The clock is always ticking at the same speed. But with exactly two years left until the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Shunichi Suzuki might feel the hands on his watch are starting to move fa...
Image Not Available
Watanabe tapped to be IOC member
Japan's Morinari Watanabe is in line to become one of nine new International Olympic Committee members, the IOC announced Friday at the conclusion of its Executive Board session. Watanab...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Olympic cross-country skier Vibeke Skofterud, seen in a November 2007 file photo, died in a jet-ski accident on Sunday in Norway.

, , , ,