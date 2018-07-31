Blue Jays trade suspended reliever Roberto Osuna to Astros

Blue Jays trade suspended reliever Roberto Osuna to Astros

AFP-JIJI, AP

LOS ANGELES – The Toronto Blue Jays dealt suspended pitcher Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros on Monday in exchange for three pitchers, including right-hander Ken Giles.

The 23-year-old Mexico native is eligible to return on Sunday from a 75-game ban under MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Jays general manager Ross Atkins said he considered the team’s fan base when making the decision to trade closer Osuna but did not go into detail.

“We do feel a responsibility to the fans and we do feel empathy for the fans and we ultimately work for the fans,” Atkins said. “We are human and it is very difficult for accusations not to influence us in some way.”

Osuna’s lawyer Domenic Basile said he wants people to understand that his client still has to go through the legal process.

“I remind everyone that he is presumed innocent and that our focus is to continue to deal with his court matter,” Basile said.

Osuna has not pitched in the majors since May 6, two days before he was put on leave when he was charged with one count of assault on a woman in Toronto. He’s expected to plead not guilty in a Canadian court on Wednesday.

The Jays also received minor league right-handed pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino in the trade.

Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves in 10 chances and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. He was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

