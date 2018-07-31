Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold ends holdout, signs contract with Jets
New York Jets QB Sam Darnold throws a pass at training camp in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Monday after signing with the team. | AP

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – Sam Darnold is signed, sealed and back under center.

The New York Jets inked the rookie quarterback to a four-year, $30.25 million deal Monday, ending the contract holdout of the NFL’s No. 3 overall draft pick.

Darnold missed the first three days of training camp practice while his representatives and the team worked out the details.

There wouldn’t be a fourth straight absence.

Just a few minutes after the Jets announced the signing — which includes a signing bonus of about $20 million — on social media, Darnold made his way out to the practice field with his teammates greeting him with a “Rudy”-like slow-clap. A grinning Darnold made his way to the warmup line and got a pat on the shoulder from Josh McCown.

Darnold then jumped right into position drills, handing off to running backs and throwing a few short passes before participating in team drills. After a shaky start that included a handoff, an incompletion and an intercepted pass by Doug Middleton, Darnold bounced back in red-zone drills with short touchdown tosses to fellow rookie Chris Herndon and later to wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

“What’s up Jets fans?” Darnold said in a video posted by the team. “Man, it’s a pleasure to be signed now. I’m very excited. Very special moment. Let’s do it. Jet up!”

The 21-year-old quarterback is expected to compete with McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets’ starting job. But he fell behind slightly with each passing day, and it began to look uncertain as to when an agreement between the sides would come together.

