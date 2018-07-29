/

Nami Nabekura beats Olympic champion to defend judo title in Zagreb

Kyodo

Nami Nabekura defended her women’s 63-kg title Saturday at the Zagreb Grand Prix, a three-day judo tournament in Croatia.

The 21-year-old Nabekura defeated Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalist Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia by ippon in the final. She was the only Japanese winner among a total of four men’s and women’s classes contested on the second day of the meet at Zagreb Arena.

In the women’s 70-kg event, Yoko Ono claimed her first Grand Prix silver medal after losing in the final to Marie Eve Gahie of France. Ono came third at a 2013 meet in Ulan Bator and also in 2011 in Amsterdam.

Sotaro Fujiwara finished third in the men’s 81-kg competition following a loss to Italy’s Antonio Esposito. Dominic Ressel of Germany won the event.

The world championships will start on Sept. 20 in Baku, Azerbaijan, following next month’s Budapest Grand Prix in Hungary.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Sara Takanashi wins summer Grand Prix meet in Germany
Sara Takanashi won the women's ski jumping summer Grand Prix competition Saturday, followed in second by compatriot Yuki Ito in Hinterzarten, Germany. Takanashi, who won bronze at Februa...
Dillian Whyte (right) punches Joseph Parker during their bout on Saturday in London. Whyte defeated Parker via unanimous decision.
Whyte beats Parker, eyes title shot
Dillian Whyte moved closer to a dream shot at the world heavyweight title after dramatically securing a career-best victory over Joseph Parker on Saturday. Whyte accepted the risky fight ...
Masayuki Ito (right) and Christopher Diaz exchange punches during their WBO super featherweight title fight on Saturday in Kissimmee, Florida.
Masayuki Ito beats Christopher Diaz to claim WBO super featherweight title
Masayuki Ito claimed the vacant WBO super featherweight title Saturday following a decision victory over Christopher Diaz of Puerto Rico. Second-ranked Ito claimed the world title on his first a...