Sara Takanashi wins summer Grand Prix meet in Germany

Kyodo

Sara Takanashi won the women’s ski jumping summer Grand Prix competition Saturday, followed in second by compatriot Yuki Ito in Hinterzarten, Germany.

Takanashi, who won bronze at February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, sat in second place behind Ito after her first jump of 105 meters, but came from behind with a 103-meter flight for a total of 254.4 points.

Ito had the day’s longest jump of 105.5 meters before her 99.5-meter leap, finishing 19.6 points behind Takanashi. Germany’s Ramona Straub was third.

Norway’s Maren Lundby, the Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist and last season’s overall World Cup champion, did not compete at this event.

Of the other Japanese competitors, Yuka Seto and Kaori Iwabuchi finished ninth and 17th, respectively.

