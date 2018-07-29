Whyte beats Parker, eyes title shot

Dillian Whyte moved closer to a dream shot at the world heavyweight title after dramatically securing a career-best victory over Joseph Parker on Saturday.

Whyte accepted the risky fight in an attempt to force a rematch with Anthony Joshua or a challenge at WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Jamaica-born British brawler Whyte, who was shot and stabbed in his youth, may never be a more worthy challenger following his unanimous decision win in which he barely made the final bell.

A heavy knockdown in the final round and his exhaustion left him struggling to defend himself against former WBO champion Parker. But after an earlier knockdown, the first of the New Zealander’s career, Whyte received judges’ scores of 115-112, 115-110 and 114-111.

“I want to fight Joshua in a rematch (in April),” said Whyte, who is nicknamed “The Body Snatcher.”

“We would be ready. I might be out again in October.

“I’m still so inexperienced and have so much to learn. There is still another 40 percent to come. It was a great fight, I love this man (Parker), we showed respect it was really good.”

Parker was gracious in defeat.

“I gave it my best, the better man won,” the 26-year-old told Sky. “It has been an amazing journey, but it is just the beginning.”

Whyte tried taking the initiative early, and Parker was on the canvas in the second round after an apparent clash of heads. Whyte tried to dominate the inside but Parker would pick him off with jabs, though fail to follow up his infrequent good shots.

Whyte built up a lead with his aggression, and unexpectedly knocked down Parker in the ninth round with a left counter.

Knowing he needed a knockout at the end to win, Parker put down a tiring Whyte in the last round, but time ran out for him to press the advantage.

Both fighters entered the ring with only one loss, both to Joshua; Whyte in 2015 before any world titles were on the line, and Parker in March, when he lost his WBO title.

Whyte (24-1) has won eight successive fights since losing to Joshua.

Meanwhile, Dereck Chisora, who lost to Whyte by split decision in 2016, revived his career by stopping French fighter Carlos Takam.

Having looked outclassed early on, Chisora came up with a cracking punch to put Takam down in the eighth. Although the 37-year-old got back up, Chisora sent him back to the canvas with his next punch.

The referee brought the curtain down on the match, and in all likelihood on the loser’s hopes of another shot at the world title, but 34-year-old Zimbabwe-born Chisora said he could dream again.

“It was tough but this fight was very emotional for me. I want to dedicate it to my daughter and missus. Takam is a true tough African boy,” said Chisora.