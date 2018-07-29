Masayuki Ito beats Christopher Diaz to claim WBO super featherweight title
Masayuki Ito (right) and Christopher Diaz exchange punches during their WBO super featherweight title fight on Saturday in Kissimmee, Florida. | KYODO

Kyodo

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – Masayuki Ito claimed the vacant WBO super featherweight title Saturday following a decision victory over Christopher Diaz of Puerto Rico.

Second-ranked Ito claimed the world title on his first attempt, defeating No. 1 contender Diaz by a 3-0 unanimous decision at Kissimmee Civic Center.

“I still can’t believe it. I was so worried that I was crying by myself before the match,” the 27-year-old Ito said. “But all I had in mind was believing in myself and fighting until the end.”

Ito maintained the upper hand against the previously unbeaten Diaz throughout the bout, including knocking him down in the fourth round.

Ito improved to 24 wins, including 12 knockouts, one draw and one loss. Diaz has a 23-1 record that includes 15 knockouts.

