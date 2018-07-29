Red Sox stay hot with victory against Twins

The Boston Red Sox seemingly can get their offense cranked up at any time this season.

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, Mookie Betts had two RBI doubles and the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Saturday night for their 17th win in 21 games.

Betts raised his MLB-leading average to .346 and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run triple for the Red Sox. They have a 5½-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East and own the majors’ best record at 73-33.

“We’ve been seeing it for a while this year. It’s easy to start taking it for granted,” winning pitcher Rick Porcello said. “It’s pretty incredible what everybody’s doing top to bottom.”

The Red Sox entered the night leading the majors with 5.3 runs per game and after two nights where they were held down, they took charge in the middle innings.

“I think we all just enjoy winning,” Bradley said. “Winning’s fun, losing’s not.”

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer for the Twins, a night after they appeared to throw in the towel a bit in pursuit of a playoff spot following a pair of trades that sent away infielder Eduardo Escobar and reliever Ryan Pressly.

Porcello (13-4) labored through 5⅔ innings on a steamy night, giving up four runs on five hits, striking out five and walking one. Jake Odorizzi (4-7) gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings.

“They’re 40 games over .500 for a reason,” Odorizzi said. “A good, quality team, especially here.”

Trailing 4-1, Boston scored three times in the fourth and moved ahead on Martinez’s shot that left Fenway Park over the Green Monster seats in the fifth.

Bradley’s triple went off the center-field wall over the glove of leaping outfielder Jake Cave, and he scored on Betts’ double down the left-field line. Betts’ other double came in a four-run eighth.

The Twins had moved ahead 4-1 in the third. Jorge Polanco had a two-run triple and scored on Brian Dozier’s single.

Morrison’s homer tied it after Mitch Moreland’s RBI single pushed Boston ahead.

Twins manager and Hall of Famer Paul Molitor left the team to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. Bench coach Derek Shelton ran the club.

“You get these guys in a four-game series and they’re a difficult lineup,” Shelton said. “When you make good pitches with two strikes, they find a way to extend at-bats.”

Angels 11, Mariners 5

In Anaheim, rookie Francisco Arcia had a homer and six RBIs, giving him a major league-record 10 RBIs in two career games, and the Angels rolled past Seattle.

Arcia made his major league debut Thursday against the White Sox and hit his first career home run while driving in four runs. After not playing Friday, he topped that Saturday with a third-inning homer and run-scoring doubles in the second and fifth innings.

The previous record for RBIs in two career games was nine by Joe Cunningham of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. Cunningham was also the only player to have at least four RBIs in each of his first two career games until Arcia did it as well. Arcia is the first Angels rookie with at least six RBIs in a game since Adam Kennedy had eight in 2000.

Shohei Ohtani finished 1-for-5 for Los Angeles.

Royals 10, Yankees 5 (1st)

Yankees 5, Royals 4 (2nd)

In New York, Greg Bird homered to begin a two-run rally in the eighth inning and New York survived a rough outing by newly acquired reliever Zach Britton and a tumble by CC Sabathia in the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City.

In the opener, the Royals tagged All-Star ace Luis Severino for six runs in 4⅓ innings. The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Friday.

Rangers 7, Astros 3

In Houston, Rougned Odor hit an inside-the-park homer and a regular over-the-fence shot, going 5-for-5 to help Texas beat Justin Verlander and the Astros.

Odor rocketed a ball to right-center field in the fifth inning that George Springer made a leaping attempt on but missed. The ball ricocheted off the wall and rolled along the warning track. Odor raced around the bases and beat the throw home for his first career inside-the-park home run. Odor hit his second home run of the night in the seventh off new Astros reliever Ryan Pressly.

Orioles 11, Rays 2

In Baltimore, Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard combined for seven hits, including back-to-back home runs in the second inning, and the Orioles breezed past Tampa Bay.

Mancini had a career-best four hits and his homer especially delighted the fans, who were given a bobblehead in his likeness. Rickard got three hits and matched a career high with five RBIs.

Tigers 2, Indians 1

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the third inning to help the Tigers beat Cleveland.

Blaine Hardy (4-3) gave up a run over five innings and three relivers combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Shane Greene retired the side in order in the ninth for his 21st save.

White Sox 9, Blue Jays 5

In Chicago, pinch hitter Daniel Palka gave the White Sox the lead with a two-run single and Leury Garcia added a three-run triple in a six-run eighth.

Garcia finished 2-for-4 with a career-high four RBIs. Yolmer Sanchez and Nicky Delmonico each homered for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rockies 4, Athletics 1

In Denver, Nolan Arenado homered for the second time in two games, Carlos Gonzalez doubled three times and the Rockies beat Oakland for their 10th win in 12 games.

Antonio Senzatela shook off a first-inning run to pitch effectively into the sixth of a game that was delayed 51 minutes at the start because of a storm cell that was moving through the greater Denver area.

Cardinals 6, Cubs 2

In St. Louis, Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in a six-run first inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the Cardinals beat Chicago in front of a season-high 47,514 crowd at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals improved to 9-6 this season against the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Dodgers 5, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Yasiel Puig homered and drove in three runs following his return from the disabled list, Alex Wood pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings to win his sixth straight decision and Los Angeles beat the Braves.

Reinstated after missing 15 games with a right oblique strain, Puig made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly in the second off Max Fried (1-4) and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the sixth with his 12th homer, a towering shot off Luke Jackson that bounced off the third-level scoreboard facade in left field.

Brewers 7, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Jhoulys Chacin pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Christian Yelich homered for the second time in three days and Milwaukee beat the Giants.

Chacin (10-3) was masterful while earning his fourth consecutive win. The right-hander yielded one run, struck out six and walked one. Chacin allowed only two runners and faced one over the minimum until Nick Hundley’s leadoff home run in the sixth. He also gave up a two-out single to Steven Duggar in the sixth and a two-out double to Pablo Sandoval in the seventh.

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

In San Diego, Jon Jay hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Jay, who played with the Padres in 2016, also brought in a run with a groundout in the second, when the Diamondbacks took a 4-0 lead against Tyson Ross, who has been rumored to be on the trading block.

Pirates 5, Mets 0

In Pittsburgh, Trevor Williams outdueled Jacob deGrom in the Pirates’ victory over New York.

Williams (9-7) allowed five hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks. He hasn’t allowed a run in 17 straight innings.

Reds 6, Phillies 2

In Cincinnati, Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single that glanced off second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s glove. Votto drove in two runs and four players each knocked in one. The Reds are last in the NL Central but beat the East Division-leading Phillies for the second straight day.

Marlins 2, Nationals 1 (10)

In Miami, J.T. Realmuto singled with the bases loaded and none out in the 10th inning, and the Marlins snapped a streak of eight consecutive home losses to Washington.

Miami beat Washington for only the second time in the past 18 meetings.