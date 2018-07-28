Sho Kimura defends WBO flyweight title with sixth-round KO in China

Sho Kimura scored a sixth-round knockout of Froilan Saludar on Friday to win the second defense of his WBO flyweight world title.

Kimura finally knocked down the third-ranked contender in the fifth round, before attacking the Filipino relentlessly in the sixth round until he could not stay on his feet.

The victory improved the 29-year-old Kimura’s record to 17-1-2 (10 knockouts). Saludar, also 29, fell to 28-3 with one draw.

“I felt that if I was able to fight as I had been my whole career, I was going to win,” Kimura said.