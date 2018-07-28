Sho Kimura defends WBO flyweight title with sixth-round KO in China
Sho Kimura punches challenger Froilan Saludar in the first round of Friday's WBO flyweight title fight in Qingdao, China. Kimura retained his title with a sixth-round knockout. | KYODO

/

Sho Kimura defends WBO flyweight title with sixth-round KO in China

KYODO

QINGDAO, CHINA – Sho Kimura scored a sixth-round knockout of Froilan Saludar on Friday to win the second defense of his WBO flyweight world title.

Kimura finally knocked down the third-ranked contender in the fifth round, before attacking the Filipino relentlessly in the sixth round until he could not stay on his feet.

The victory improved the 29-year-old Kimura’s record to 17-1-2 (10 knockouts). Saludar, also 29, fell to 28-3 with one draw.

“I felt that if I was able to fight as I had been my whole career, I was going to win,” Kimura said.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis walks the field during practice on Thursday in Cincinnati..
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis enters 16th season in search of first playoff win
Marvin Lewis showed up for his first news conference as the Bengals head coach in 2003 wearing his Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl ring. Every time he waved his right hand, the 200 diamonds ...
Naohisa Takato (left), seen in a file photo from the World Judo Championships in August 2017 in Budapest, earned the men's 60-kg title on Friday at the Zagreb Grand Prix, a three-day weekend event.
Naohisa Takato, Ai Shishime claim titles on first day of Zagreb Grand Prix
Reigning world champions Naohisa Takato and Ai Shishime each won their respective divisions on Friday to give Japan an early lead at the Zagreb Grand Prix, a three-day judo tournament in Croatia...
Rune Andersen, the IAAF's Russia task force head, is seen in a file photo from June 2016.
Russia could be reinstated in December if it meets IAAF's conditions
Russia could be provisionally reinstated to worldwide track and field competition in December if it meets certain conditions, the IAAF said Friday. Track and field's governing body suspe...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sho Kimura punches challenger Froilan Saludar in the first round of Friday's WBO flyweight title fight in Qingdao, China. Kimura retained his title with a sixth-round knockout. | KYODO

, ,