Max Scherzer reaches 200 Ks for seventh consecutive season in Nationals’ rout of Marlins

A few more starts like this, and Max Scherzer could be collecting his fourth Cy Young Award.

Scherzer allowed one unearned run and struck out 11 in eight innings on his 34th birthday, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-1 on Friday night.

“He was good,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “His cutter was really, really filthy today. He was good all day today. Kudos to him. He works his butt off and he comes out and competes every time he goes out there.”

Scherzer (14-5) allowed three hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 74 of his 106 pitches for strikes.

“He looked like he was on both edges,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Guys were coming back shaking their heads.”

Scherzer struck out the side in both the third and the sixth on his way to his 11th double-digit strikeout game of the season — his first since striking out 10 on June 16 at Toronto.

“We knew they were going to come out aggressive and they did, and how do we work around that?” Scherzer said. “For (catcher Matt) Wieters back there, we were on the same page of what we needed to do and tonight we came up with a good game plan. When we have a good game plan, that’s when Wieters and I can have a lot of success.”

He reached the 200-strikeout mark for the seventh consecutive season, tying Roger Clemens and Walter Johnson for the second-longest streak in major league history. Tom Seaver had nine straight.

“It’s special,” Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said. “There’s really no other way to describe it. I’ve said it before that I think that one day I’ll look back on this time watching Max. He’s almost so good that you take it for granted, but I think one day 10 or 15 years from now when he’s probably being enshrined in Cooperstown and I’ll tell my son I got to play behind him.”

Dodgers 4, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Clayton Kershaw pitched 7⅔ strong innings, added a two-run single and reached four times, helping Los Angeles beat the Braves.

Kershaw (4-5) allowed one run and six hits and struck out eight. He surprised the capacity crowd at SunTrust Park by doubling down the left-field line to put the Dodgers up 4-1 in the fourth. The inside-out swing that scored Matt Kemp and Chris Taylor didn’t draw too loud of a reaction from the fans, but they had seen enough in the eighth when Kershaw walked for the third time. Kenley Jansen got the last four outs to earn his 30th save

Pirates 5, Mets 4

In Pittsburgh, David Freese drove in five runs, including an RBI single in the ninth inning that lifted the Pirates over New York.

Freese homered in going 3-for-3 with two walks to help Pittsburgh win for the 12th time in 14 games.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 2

In St. Louis, Paul DeJong had three hits and three RBIs, while Yadier Molina also had three hits and drove in a run.

DeJong’s RBI triple, just the sixth for the Cardinals this season, tied it at 1-1 in the third, and Jose Martinez followed with an RBI single to give St. Louis the lead.

DeJong added a two-run single in the fourth.

Reds 6, Phillies 4

In Cincinnati, Mason Williams hit a three-run homer to snap a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, and the Reds’ bullpen made it stand up against Philadelphia.

Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot and right-hander David Hernandez (4-0) turned in 2⅓ innings of scoreless emergency relief to help Cincinnati, the NL Central’s last-place team, snap the East Division-leading Phillies’ three-game winning streak.

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2

In San Diego, Zack Greinke won his seventh straight decision by holding the Padres to three hits in seven innings, and Steven Souza Jr. had the big hit in the six-run third that carried Arizona.

The only big mistake by Greinke (12-5) was allowing Manuel Margot’s home run with one out in the second, his fourth. He allowed consecutive singles opening the fifth before retiring the side. He struck out six and walked none.

Brewers 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Ryan Braun hit an RBI single and drove in two runs to back Chase Anderson’s first victory in nearly a month, leading Milwaukee to another late rally and a win over the Giants.

Joakim Soria pitched the seventh in his Brewers debut a day after being acquired in a trade from the White Sox. Soria came in to pitch the seventh with his team up 2-1 and immediately retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout. Following a walk to Evan Longoria, Soria induced Pablo Sandoval’s inning-ending double play.

Rockies 3, Athletics 1

In Denver, Kyle Freeland threw six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and the Rockies cooled off Oakland.

Freeland (9-6) allowed five hits while striking out five, walking three and hitting a batter. Colorado’s starting pitching is 6-0 with a 1.65 ERA at Coors Field in July.

Red Sox 4, Twins 3 (10)

In Boston, Mookie Betts homered on the second pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Red Sox a victory over Minnesota.

Betts’ first career game-ending homer capped a wild last few innings. The Twins rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a one-run lead in the top of the ninth. Rafael Devers hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning to force extras. Betts drove Matt Belisle’s first pitch of the night over the Green Monster setting off a celebration to end a hot, muggy night at Fenway Park.

Angels 4, Mariners 3 (10)

In Anaheim, Kole Calhoun homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Calhoun finished with three RBIs, including his 12th home run of the season off Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani was 0-for-4.

Indians 8, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs, and the Indians broke through in the final two innings.

Yonder Alonso and Brandon Guyer also went deep to help AL Central-leading Cleveland improve to 29-13 against division opponents. The Indians scored four runs in the eighth on a tiebreaking single by Alonso and a three-run homer by Guyer.

Blue Jays 10, White Sox 5

In Chicago, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. belted two of Toronto’s five home runs, Curtis Granderson led off the game with a homer and the Blue Jays beat the White Sox.

Gurriel followed Granderson’s blast by hitting the next pitch into the left-field seats. He added another solo shot in the fourth and a double in the eighth and had his ninth straight multihit game.

Rangers 11, Astros 2

In Houston, Robinson Chirinos slugged a two-run homer, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jurickson Profar added solo shots and Texas routed the Astros.

The Rangers snapped an eight-game losing streak against Houston and ended a four-game skid overall.

Orioles 15, Rays 5

In Baltimore, Adam Jones hit a three-run homer, Jonathan Schoop connected for a fifth consecutive game and the Orioles pounded Chris Archer and Tampa Bay.

Baltimore is looking to deal Jones before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and he put on quite a show for any potential suitor. Jones hit an RBI single in the first inning, singled and scored in the fourth and homered off Austin Pruitt in an eight-run seventh.

Royals at Yankees — ppd.