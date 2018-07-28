Muto set to make move to Newcastle
Japan's Yoshinori Muto (left) and Paraguay's Richard Sanchez vie for the ball during a friendly on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria. | KYODO

Muto set to make move to Newcastle

Kyodo, Reuters, AP

LONDON – Soccer

Newcastle United has struck a deal on Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto’s transfer from Mainz, the English Premier League club announced Friday.

The move is subject to Muto receiving a work permit to play in England, the club said. The transfer fee is reported to be £9.5 million (about $12.5 million).

“An agreement has been formalized between the Magpies and Muto’s current club, FSV Mainz 05, and the player has undergone a medical and agreed (to) personal terms,” the club said in a statement.

The English F.A. is due to hear the case next week to decide if Muto, who has not recently been a regular starter for Japan, should be granted permission to join the Magpies.

“The transfer is now subject to the player being issued with a Governing Body Endorsement, which will be determined at a hearing to take place later next week,” Newcastle said.

The 26-year-old Muto, who played for Japan at this summer’s World Cup, scored a personal-high eight goals in 27 matches in his third season with the German club.

Muto began his career at FC Tokyo, where he played 51 league games and scored 23 goals before joining Bundesliga side Mainz in 2015. He has scored 20 goals in 66 games for Mainz.

Having made just one appearance at the World Cup in Russia where Japan lost to Belgium in the round of 16, Muto said he hopes to be a key player at the tournament in 2022.

Newcastle finished 10th in the Premier League last season.

The club has been busy this week, having also signed Switzerland defender Fabian Schar on a three-year deal on Thursday.

“This is a really big club for me, it has a big name and it is a brilliant chance for me,” the 26-year-old Schar said.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Former Japan men's national team manager Vahid Halilhodzic is seen in a September 2016 file photo.
JFA contests ex-manager Vahid Halilhodzic's defamation claim
The Japan Football Association on Friday took a stand against former Japan head coach Vahid Halilhodzic's claim that it defamed him in a news conference following his dismissal just two months b...
Juan Manuel Delgado scores on a header in the second half to give V-Varen Nagasaki a 1-0 victory over FC Tokyo on Friday at Ajinomoto Stadium.
V-Varen earn upset victory over FC Tokyo
V-Varen Nagasaki upset FC Tokyo 1-0 with an adventurous display of attacking soccer Friday night, thwarting the second-place side's hopes of closing the gap on J. League leaders Sanfrecce Hirosh...
Japan's Yui Hasegawa (right) and Lindsey Horan of the United States vie for the ball in Tournament of Nations action on Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas. The U.S. won the tourney opener 4-2.
U.S. tops Japan in Tournament of Nations opener
Japan suffered a 4-2 loss to the world No. 1 United States on Thursday in their first match of the Tournament of Nations, a four-team women's international tournament. Mina Tanaka equali...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Yoshinori Muto (left) and Paraguay's Richard Sanchez vie for the ball during a friendly on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria. | KYODO

, , , ,