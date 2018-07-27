NPB commissioner Atsushi Saito rejects Orix request for game replay

Japan’s pro baseball commissioner rejected on Friday a request from Orix to replay a game the Buffaloes lost after a botched video replay.

Atsushi Saito, the commissioner of NPB said he had apologized to the Pacific League club over the incident and vowed to ensure it would not be repeated.

“Under the existing rules, we have no recourse but to accept the ruling of the umpires on the field,” Saito said in Tokyo.

Orix had requested that its June 22 game against the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks be replayed from the point that the Hawks’ Akira Nakamura’s foul ball with two outs in the top of the 10th inning was mistakenly declared a home run by the umpires, who overturned the ruling on the field.

The two-run home run broke a 3-3 tie and Orix lost 5-3.

After the game, the umpires reviewed the video evidence at length and announced their mistake.