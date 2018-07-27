Giants hurler Shun Yamaguchi notches no-hitter against Dragons

Yomiuri Giants starter Shun Yamaguchi dominated the Chunichi Dragons on Friday night, throwing the first no-hitter by a single pitcher in NPB since 2014, and the first of any kind this season, in the Giants’ 5-0 win at Tokyo Dome.

Yamaguchi finished the game with five strikeouts and one walk and benefited from a pair of athletic plays by third basemen Casey McGehee.

The 31-year-old Yamaguchi allowed his only baserunner when he walked Yohei Oshima to start the seventh. Oshima stole second and went to third on a groundout by Yoda Kyota. Ryosuke Hirata then hit a grounder to third that McGehee scooped up and threw home to catcher Seiji Kobayashi, who tagged out Oshima. Yamaguchi then retired Dayan Viciedo to end the frame.

The Dragons came close to recording a hit in the eighth when Atsushi Fujii lined a ball to third, but a leaping grab by McGehee preserved the no-hitter.

At the plate, Jorge Martinez hit a solo home run in his first NPB at-bat and Kazuma Okamoto added a three-run shot. McGehee also drove in a run.

Martinez was still on the developmental roster Friday morning. The Giants signed him to a regular contract and gave him the No. 96 earlier in the day and stuck him in the No. 7 spot against Chunichi.

He made his first at-bat a memorable one, latching onto a high forkball and sending it into the first row of seats in right-center.

There hasn’t been a perfect game in Japan since Yomiuri’s Hiromi Makihara threw one against the Hiroshima Carp on May 18, 1994, at Fukuoka Dome. Chunichi’s Daisuke Yamai, who was on the mound for the Dragons on Friday, came close in 2007, tossing eight innings of a combined perfect game (closer Hitoki Iwase handled the ninth) to close out that season’s Japan Series.

Takayuki Kishi, then with the Seibu Lions, threw NPB’s most recent no-hitter on May 2, 2014, against the Chiba Lotte Marines