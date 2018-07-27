/

Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler undergoes surgery on hand

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler has undergone minor surgery on his right hand.

The Timberwolves announced Thursday that Butler had the elective procedure on Tuesday. The team said Butler has already returned to offseason activities.

Butler, who missed 21 games last season with an injury to his right knee, averaged 22.2 points per game for the Timberwolves after arriving in a trade with Chicago. He helped lead the Wolves to their first postseason appearance since 2004. Butler can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after the upcoming season.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Kazuya Hatano, seen in action last season for the Shimane Susanoo Magic, was the leading rebounder at the recent Summer Super 8 tournament in Macau. He now plays for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.
Fukuoka counting on veteran forward Kazuya Hatano for consistent work on boards
Journeyman Kazuya "J." Hatano was a steady contributor during the Osaka Evessa dynasty years. The hard-working forward earned a trio of championship rings as part of the bj-league's firs...
Vince Carter, seen in an April 2014 file photo knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer for the Mavericks against the Spurs, is set to play in his 21st NBA season.
Vince Carter joining Hawks for 21st NBA season
Vince Carter is slated to play a 21st NBA season after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The 41-year-...
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (right) signed a new deal with the team on Tuesday.
Kevin Love commits to Cavs by signing four-year, $120 million extension
Kevin Love signed his new contract and proudly put on a hard hat. The Cleveland Cavaliers will rebuild around him. The All-Star forward made a long-term commitment to the franchi...

,