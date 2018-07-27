/

Katie Ledecky captures 200-meter freestyle title at U.S. nationals

AP

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA – Katie Ledecky led all the way to win the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. national championships, earning a second event to swim in Tokyo next month.

Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 55.82 seconds on Thursday night, second-fastest in the world this year behind her top time of 1:54.66 she swam in June.

Ledecky qualified to swim the 200 free at the Pan Pacific Championships, as well as the 800 free after winning it on Wednesday.

Swimming in the lane next to Ledecky, three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt chased Ledecky the entire race and finished second in 1:54.60. Also earning trips to Japan were third-place Gabby Deloof and Olympian Leah Smith, who was fourth.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Former USC tailback Willie Brown dies at 76
Willie Brown, Southern California's original I-formation tailback under coach John McKay who went on to a brief NFL career before returning to the Trojans as a coach, has died. He was 76.
France's Arnaud Demare (left) reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 18th stage of the Tour de France from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau on Thursday.
Arnaud Demare gives France a victory in 18th stage
A French team finally won a stage in this year's Tour de France when Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ comfortably claimed a sprint victory in the 18th stage on Thursday. After two grueling ...
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws a pass at training camp on Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers not worried about contract extension
Aaron Rodgers sounds as if he's more worried about swimming with sharks than a new contract. Starting training camp without an extension from the Green Bay Packers is not really that big...