U.S. tops Japan in Tournament of Nations opener

Kyodo

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – Japan suffered a 4-2 loss to the world No. 1 United States on Thursday in their first match of the Tournament of Nations, a four-team women’s international tournament.

Mina Tanaka equalized for No. 6 Japan after U.S. striker Alex Morgan opened the scoring at Children’s Mercy Park, but Nadeshiko fell behind when Morgan completed a hat trick in the second half.

Megan Rapinoe capped the scoring for Team USA, while Moeno Sakaguchi responded with a late consolation goal.

Japan, which successfully defended its Women’s Asian Cup title in Jordan in April, face No. 7 Brazil on Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the day’s other match, Brazil fell 3-1 against No. 8 Australia.

Four teams are taking part in the July 26-Aug. 2 friendly tournament, which U.S. Soccer plans to host every summer during years without a World Cup or Olympic Games.

Nadeshiko finished last year’s inaugural tournament against the same three teams without a win.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is seen in a file photo from April.
Alex Ferguson thanks medics for life-saving brain surgery
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson thanked medics for saving his life and said he felt humbled by the huge outpouring of sympathy in his first public comments since undergoing emerge...
Newly appointed Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks at a news conference on Thursday.
Hajime Moriyasu appointed manager of Japan men's national team
The Japan Football Association on Thursday asserted its days of reliance on foreign managers was over by naming Japan Olympic squad head coach Hajime Moriyasu to also manage the senior national ...
Yoshinori Muto
Yoshinori Muto on verge of finalizing deal with Newcastle United: sources
Striker Yoshinori Muto is closing in on a deal with Newcastle United, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who impressed during the World Cup, scored a person...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Yui Hasegawa (right) and Lindsey Horan of the United States vie for the ball in Tournament of Nations action on Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas. The U.S. won the tourney opener 4-2. | KYODO

, , , , , ,