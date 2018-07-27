U.S. tops Japan in Tournament of Nations opener

Japan suffered a 4-2 loss to the world No. 1 United States on Thursday in their first match of the Tournament of Nations, a four-team women’s international tournament.

Mina Tanaka equalized for No. 6 Japan after U.S. striker Alex Morgan opened the scoring at Children’s Mercy Park, but Nadeshiko fell behind when Morgan completed a hat trick in the second half.

Megan Rapinoe capped the scoring for Team USA, while Moeno Sakaguchi responded with a late consolation goal.

Japan, which successfully defended its Women’s Asian Cup title in Jordan in April, face No. 7 Brazil on Sunday in East Hartford, Connecticut. In the day’s other match, Brazil fell 3-1 against No. 8 Australia.

Four teams are taking part in the July 26-Aug. 2 friendly tournament, which U.S. Soccer plans to host every summer during years without a World Cup or Olympic Games.

Nadeshiko finished last year’s inaugural tournament against the same three teams without a win.