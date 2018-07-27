Machado blasts first home run since being acquired by Dodgers

Manny Machado took care of that first homer with his new team.

Rich Hill handled the rest.

Machado homered for the first time since being acquired by Los Angeles, Hill blanked Atlanta over seven dominant innings and the Dodgers routed the Braves 8-2 on Thursday.

Machado, picked up last week from Baltimore to add even more punch to a team that leads the National League in homers, went deep in his seventh game with the Dodgers. He lined a fastball into the left-field seats leading off the sixth against Anibal Sanchez, Machado’s 25th homer of the season overall.

“It feels great, man,” Machado said. “We came out with a W, which makes the home run that much better.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made sure to track down the ball for his newest star.

“This is a new chapter in his life,” Roberts said. “I don’t know if he cares about it or not, but I thought it was important to get him that souvenir. We expect him to hit a lot more of those.”

Hill (4-4) limited the Braves to three hits and a walk while striking out seven, and he even picked up his first RBI of the season.

“They didn’t have many good swings off him,” Roberts said.

Cubs 7, Diamondbacks 6

In Chicago, David Bote hit a tying, two-run homer off Brad Boxberger with one out in the ninth inning, Anthony Rizzo followed two pitches later with a winning home run and the Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat Arizona.

Yankees 7, Royals 2

In New York, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was hit on his right wrist by a pitch and forced to leave early, overshadowing the Yankees’ romp past Kansas City.

The All-Star slugger sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a fastball from Jakob Junis (5-11) in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fourth.

On a busy day for the Yankees, Sonny Gray (8-7) pitched five shutout innings to win three straight starts for the first time since last July. He exited soon after getting nicked in the pitching hand by a hard grounder.

Brewers 7, Giants 5

In San Francisco, All-Star reliever Josh Hader retired four batters to earn a win while making his first appearance on the road since the lefty’s years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game, helping lead Milwaukee past the Giants.

Twins 2, Red Sox 1

In Boston, Mitch Garver hit a tiebreaking RBI double with two outs in the eighth inning, and Minnesota held on to beat the Red Sox.

Mets 12, Pirates 6

In Pittsburgh, Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for- 5 with a home run and four RBIs to break out of an extended slump, and New York pounded the Pirates for its first three-game winning streak since mid-June.

Nationals 10, Marlins 3

In Miami, Trea Turner homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the seventh inning that led Washington past the hosts.

Angels 12, White Sox 8

In Anaheim, Francisco Arcia became the first Los Angeles player with four RBIs in his major league debut, hitting a three-run homer and an RBI single. Ian Kinsler and Kole Calhoun also homered for the Angels.

Batting second, Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-5.

Athletics 7, Rangers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Trevor Cahill ended a nine-start winless streak, Bartolo Colon failed for his fourth consecutive outing to become the winningest major league pitcher born in Latin America and Oakland edged the Rangers to complete a four-game sweep.

Phillies 9, Reds 4

In Cincinnati, Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Nick Williams each hit two of Philadelphia’s record-tying seven home runs as the Phillies routed the Reds.

Rays 4, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Adeiny Hechavarria singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh and Tampa Bay topped the O’s.

Strasburg placed on 10-day DL

Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals because of a nerve problem in the star pitcher’s neck.

The team said the right-hander has a cervical nerve impingement. Strasburg did not pitch for the Nationals between June 8 and July 20 because of an inflamed right shoulder.