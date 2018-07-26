/

President of hockey operations Trevor Linden leaves Canucks after four years in charge

AP

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – The Vancouver Canucks and president of hockey operations Trevor Linden have “amicably” agreed to part ways.

The team said Wednesday that Linden is leaving the organization to “pursue different endeavors.” Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said on Twitter that general manager Jim Benning is slated to take over hockey operations.

Linden spent four years in the role after talking over from Mike Gillis in April 2014.

“This team and this game hold a special place in my life and I leave very optimistic about the direction the Canucks are headed,” Linden said. “Most of all, I am excited about the highly skilled group of prospects and young stars that we have assembled.

“From ownership to hockey and business operations, the club is as strong as it’s been in years. Above it all, I can feel our fans’ sense of hope again and I know the future for the Canucks is very bright.”

The former Vancouver captain had 375 goals and 492 assists in 19 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Washington Capitals.

