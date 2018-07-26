Vince Carter joining Hawks for 21st NBA season
Vince Carter, seen in an April 2014 file photo knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer for the Mavericks against the Spurs, is set to play in his 21st NBA season. | AP

/

Vince Carter joining Hawks for 21st NBA season

Reuters

NEW YORK – Vince Carter is slated to play a 21st NBA season after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 41-year-old Carter will be joining his eighth NBA team. He averaged a career-low 5.4 points in 58 games (five starts) for the Sacramento Kings last season.

The eight-time All-Star has career averages of 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 1,405 NBA games (974 starts). He was one of the league’s top players during his stints with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and then-New Jersey Nets (2004-09).

Carter ranks 22nd in NBA history with 24,868 career points.

In other NBA news, forward Carmelo Anthony’s expected path to the Houston Rockets is nearly complete after a three-team deal that sends him to the Atlanta Hawks was finalized.

The framework for the complex deal that involves the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers was put in place last week.

Sources told The New York Times that the Hawks will release Anthony. By doing so, Anthony will earn the $27.9 million due to him next season under his existing contract. He can then sign what is expected to be a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum of $2.4 million.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Kazuya Hatano, seen in action last season for the Shimane Susanoo Magic, was the leading rebounder at the recent Summer Super 8 tournament in Macau. He now plays for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.
Fukuoka counting on veteran forward Kazuya Hatano for consistent work on boards
Journeyman Kazuya "J." Hatano was a steady contributor during the Osaka Evessa dynasty years. The hard-working forward earned a trio of championship rings as part of the bj-league's firs...
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (right) signed a new deal with the team on Tuesday.
Kevin Love commits to Cavs by signing four-year, $120 million extension
Kevin Love signed his new contract and proudly put on a hard hat. The Cleveland Cavaliers will rebuild around him. The All-Star forward made a long-term commitment to the franchi...
Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, seen attempting a 3-point shot in a January 2018 game against the Rockets, is a 13-time NBA All-Star.
Mavericks sign Dirk Nowitzki for record 21st season
The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed Dirk Nowitzki, which will make the German star the first player in NBA history to play 21 straight seasons with the same team. The previous record of ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Vince Carter, seen in an April 2014 file photo knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer for the Mavericks against the Spurs, is set to play in his 21st NBA season. | AP

, ,