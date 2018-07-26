Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes done for season, part of 2019

The New York Mets finally have some clarity about Yoenis Cespedes’ health. But now they may be without their oft-injured slugger well into the 2019 season.

Cespedes will undergo a pair of surgeries to remove calcifications in both of his heels, an ailment that has bothered him dating back to his teenage years.

Acting general manager John Ricco said before a 6-4 win over San Diego on Wednesday that an MRI on the 32-year-old Cespedes revealed the calcification around his Achilles tendons as well as bone spurs on each heel.

Cespedes is expected to have the first surgery this week. Ricco said the second surgery will take place in about two to three months and the Mets hope that the outfielder can return in eight to 10 months, though recovery may take longer. He added Cespedes’ injuries are not considered career-threatening.

“Nobody likes to have surgery, go through surgery, anytime,” Cespedes said through an interpreter at a pregame news conference. “I tried to do my best, tried to stay on the field and play a lot. But we exhausted all the conservative treatment options and there was a moment where I was not able to be on the field.”

That moment arrived last Friday, when Cespedes returned after missing more than nine weeks with what was announced as a strained right hip flexor. He played in two minor league rehab games and a simulated game before returning to the Mets and homering as the designated hitter against the Yankees.

But afterward, Cespedes said he was feeling severe pain in his heels. He didn’t play Saturday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday as the Mets began to realize his heels were the root cause of the various lower leg injuries that have limited Cespedes to 119 games since the start of 2017, the first season of his $110 million, four-year contract. He spent time on the disabled list last year with strains of both hamstrings.

“When it became clear to us on Friday, after having a lengthy rehab process and then playing in four games in five days and coming out of Friday, a game in which he DHed, still having pain, the concern on our end was not only the pain he was in but the fact it was contributing to him altering his running style and therefore leading to some of the other leg issues,” Ricco said. “And you get to the point where that just doesn’t make any sense, because you’re just going to keep in that cycle.”

Ricco said Sunday the Mets were aware of Cespedes’ heel issues when they acquired him from Detroit at the 2015 trade deadline. He said Wednesday the team has insurance on Cespedes’ contract.

Cespedes said he had hoped to put off surgery until retirement.

“I’ve been playing through this thinking that maybe when I finish my career, I could go and have surgery,” he said. “I cannot think that way anymore.”