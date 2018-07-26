Katie Ledecky victorious in 800-meter freestyle at U.S. national championships
Katie Ledecky looks at her time after winning the women's 800-meter freestyle final at the U.S. Swimming National Championships on Wednesday in Irvine, California. | KELVIN KUO / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA – World record-holder Katie Ledecky cruised to victory in the 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. National Swimming Championships on Wednesday to lock down a berth for the Pan Pacific Championships next month.

Ledecky, owner of the top 10 times ever posted in the event, was under world record pace through 350 meters, but settled for a comfortable victory in 8 minutes, 11.98 sec onds — well outside the world record of 8:04.79 she set at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

“Usually it takes me a few races to get into these meets, so (I) knew that was going to be the case probably,” said Ledecky, whose four victories in Rio took her tally of Olympic gold medals to five.

The 21-year-old American was confident she would find more speed before the Pan Pacs in Tokyo Aug. 9-14.

“I felt pretty smooth throughout,” she said. “I never really was able to change gears. I’ll get back to work and find ways to be better in a couple of weeks.”

While Ledecky was easing into the meet — a qualifier not only for Pan Pacs but also for next year’s world championships in South Korea — Hali Flickinger capped a career day with a victory in the 200m butterfly.

Flickinger, 24, sliced almost a full second of her lifetime best in the heats with a time of 2:05.87.

She broke the U.S. Open record of 2:05.96 set by Mary T. Meagher in 1981 in becoming the third-fastest American woman ever.

She couldn’t quite reproduce that in the final, but she held on to win in 2:06.14, with Katie Drabot second in 2:07.18 and Regan Smith third in 2:07.42.

